Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan State takes ‘narrow focus’ into bye week with trip to Michigan looming
EAST LANSING – After four straight double-digit losses, Michigan State snapped a miserable skid with a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin last week. That gives the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) a much-needed shot of confidence in a season that has fallen well short of expectations. “We’re going to...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon sets record with third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award
Jacoby Windmon’s return to linebacker worked out well. The senior helped lead Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak. After recording a season-high 11 tackles, including two for a loss, an interception and a forced...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Blake Corum, MSU’s Bryce Baringer make AP midseason All-American team
Michigan and Michigan State both have a bye this week before squaring off in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29 for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The return of the rivalry will feature two of the best players in the nation at their positions. Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State...
MLive.com
Michigan State once again has many offensive options but no stars
MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly a month before the start of the season, Michigan State might have already set a Big Ten record. When it was the Spartans’ turn to answer questions at Big Ten media days at the Target Center last week, five Michigan State players squeezed behind a too-small folding table with two microphones.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball among six Big Ten teams ranked in preseason top-25 poll
Michigan was voted 25th in the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball top-25 poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Wolverines were ranked every week of last season and the season before, making this the 39th straight poll in which they appeared. The rankings indicate it will be tough sledding...
MLive.com
Xavier Henderson details return from injury after helping Michigan State snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – After being out for five straight games with a right leg injury, Xavier Henderson was back in the lineup on Saturday. It was almost a short-lived return as the Michigan State fifth-year senior safety was injured after hitting his knee on the turf on the team’s first defensive play of the game and went to the sideline.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s win against Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s losing streak is over. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game skid with a 34-28 win in double overtime against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan State ended the program’s longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor Brighton’s Brian Lemons as Week 8 Coach of Week
On Friday, Brighton reclaimed the Little Brown Jug, leading to another honor Tuesday. The Detroit Lions named Brighton coach Brian Lemons its Week 8 High School Coach of the Week after the Bulldogs knocked off rival Howell, 21-6, to win the Little Brown Jug.
MLive.com
Pioneer tennis standout named Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR — David Loh had a strong performance at the Division 1 regional boys tennis finals last week and he’s now receiving recognition for it. Loh won all three of his matches to claim the No. 3 regional individual title for the Pioneers. And thanks to that...
MLive.com
Onsted relentless attack sinks Columbia Central in district soccer semifinal
ONSTED – Relentless pressure from the Onsted offense eventually broke down Columbia Central’s back line in a Division 3 district semifinal on Monday. The Wildcats enjoyed an overwhelming edge in possession and scoring chances en route to a 5-0 win. Onsted (11-10) broke through in the 12th minute...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Player of Week 8
JACKSON -- Week 8 is in the books and plenty of players in the Jackson area put up big numbers. Here is your chance to vote on who had the biggest game. Voting will run through Friday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact post-season honors.
MLive.com
Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule
ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
MLive.com
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
MLive.com
Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon selected as Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon has been selected as the Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area for the week of October 5-11. Khon’s 20:06 was good for second place at the October 8 Olivet Pink Invitational. Her recent run of success has also seen her take fourth at an Interstate 8 jamboree and third at the Chris Jensen Jackson County Meet.
