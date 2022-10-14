Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO