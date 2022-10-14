ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. The 'Rocket Man' will perform his 15th concert in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Fans can sign up...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
atomic-ranch.com

A 1959 Denver Ranch Goes Back to the Atomic Age

This 1959 Denver ranch is remodeled and redesigned after decades of décor disinterest. If you want to see how a home can be transformed from design-era disaster back to its former glory as a mid century marvel, this 1959 Denver ranch provides an amazing case study for you. Meg...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to distribute emergency inflation relief to families

Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Elton John brings surprise stop of final tour to Denver in 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

"It makes me so happy": Denver Art academy gets international recognition

DENVER — REAL Academy of Art Colorado has been teaching art students the fundamentals of drawing, painting, sculpting techniques that date back to the Renaissance Era. Now, they’re grabbing international attention from the art world and the Art Renewal Center (ARC), one of the world’s most respected fine art organizations.
DENVER, CO
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Alicia Cardenas honored as part of Denver exhibit

DENVER, Colorado — A woman killed in a shooting spree that spanned through Denver and Lakewood is being honored at an exhibit. Alicia Cardenas is one of 22 new women that will be honored as part of the 'Return of the Corn Mothers' at History Colorado. The exhibit runs...
DENVER, CO
