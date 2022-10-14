Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022
We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
CBS Austin
Austin ranks #2 fastest-growing city according to new report
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise shows Austin’s growth continues to skyrocket. The report ranks Austin as the #2 fastest-growing city in the U.S. out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The Kenan Institute launched the...
Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
CBS Austin
How to prepare your home for cooler weather: Tips from the experts
AUSTIN, Texas — Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical are one of CBS Austin’s advertisers. They say don’t let heating repairs haunt you this Halloween. The company wants to help you get ahead of the game by preparing your home before temperatures drop. Greg Barrett just move...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
CBS Austin
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park location!
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
Journey bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to Austin's Moody Center
Journey is bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to the Moody Center next February. Tickets go on sale for the February 22nd show this Friday at 10 a.m. Toto will join the legendary rock band for the tour.
Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas until Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
CBS Austin
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
CBS Austin
Manor residents to vote in November whether to keep CapMetro services
MANOR, Texas — This November election, Manor residents will soon decide whether to keep CapMetro services in their city. If the majority votes yes, CapMetro stays. If the majority votes no, bus services would end about 10 days after the election. "It's not a no to transportation. it's a...
$725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.
Comments / 0