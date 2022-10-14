ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished

ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police explore getting robots with shotguns

The Oakland police department has explored adding robots that can shoot deadly weapons to its arsenal. The idea is on hold, but the department reportedly confirmed it is interested in getting armed robots similar to one used in Dallas to kill a suspect who had fatally shot five police officers.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood

An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman’s body found burning on trail in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department. Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two people shot in SF's Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were shot and injured on the 600 block of Larch Way in San Francisco's Fillmore District on Sunday night, according to San Francisco police. In a tweet on Sunday, district 5 Supervisor Dean Preston said the two victims were taken to the hospital. Police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1

OAKLAND -- A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were there, another shooting was detected two blocks away in the 1900 block of Union Street. That's where officers located the victim, according to police. The person was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Anyone who can help with the investigation into the shooting is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after solo vehicle collision in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a single-vehicle collision in north Brentwood, according to a press release from Brentwood Police Department. Around 7:21 a.m., officers with BPD were called to the scene of a overturned vehicle near Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. After officers arrived, they found the driver alone in the […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One injured in shooting outside Walnut Creek house party

Walnut Creek Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near a house party of teenagers. Police said one person was shot and injured and are calling the case an attempted homicide investigation. A suspect has not been captured. An unidentified person was shot and taken to John Muir Medical...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sonoma deputies shoot allegedly armed man

SONOMA, Calif. - Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man they say fired upon them while they investigated complaints of someone smashing car windows on Saturday. The armed suspect, who is in his 40s but has not been identified, was in critical condition on Sunday, officials said. The deputies were not injured by the gunfire.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Walnut Creek shooting

Residents of a safe neighborhood in Walnut Creek were stunned that a party for high school students grew out of control and ended with one person being injured in a shooting. Police are investigating.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders

STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Prosecutors allege that Brownlee killed Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez,...
STOCKTON, CA

