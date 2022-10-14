Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates
Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
MLive.com
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and spread pick for MLB NLCS Game 1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB playoffs are rolling along and Tuesday night marks the start of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego...
MLive.com
From All Saints to NFL, Mike Panasuk wielded 60-yard leg in Hall of Fame career
There was chaos on the field, mayhem on the sideline, pandemonium in the stands, and all of America was getting a frantic introduction to the craziness of the XFL. At the height of the bedlam, calm, cool Mike Panasuk trotted on the field to win the game. The most accomplished...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League
Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
MLive.com
QB breaks two state records in game where opponent doesn’t throw a single pass
MIO, MI – Mio’s pass-happy offense is fast, fun and frenetic. It almost made Whittemore-Prescott coach Joe Murphy think about giving this passing thing a try. In a game where Mio shattered two state records and cracked the Top 10 in the MHSAA record book in numerous passing categories, Whittemore-Prescott didn’t throw the ball a single time – and won 68-62 in a thrill-a-minute eight-player football showdown.
MLive.com
Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike undergoes ‘last resort’ back surgery, season is over
ALLEN PARK -- Levi Onwuzurike’s season is over before it even began. The Detroit Lions defensive tackle underwent back surgery during the bye week and will not play this season, although the club remains hopeful the procedure will finally free him from the pain that has dogged him throughout his professional career.
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks, testing Red Wings’ depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a deeper roster this season, and that depth will be tested without one of their top players for the next month or so. Tyler Bertuzzi is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Derek Lalonde said Monday. Bertuzzi blocked a shot...
Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi to miss extended time with injury
How long will Tyler Bertuzzi be out?When was Bertuzzi injured?. During the Detroit Red Wings‘ recent win over the New Jersey Devils, F Tyler Bertuzzi was hit by a puck and was forced to miss the rest of the game. The injury happened during the second period. At the...
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
MLive.com
Dylan Larkin’s hustle play earns praise, point for Red Wings
DETROIT – Just when it appeared all was lost, Dylan Larkin raced down the ice, dove and knocked the puck off Victor Arvidsson’s stick before he could deposit it into an empty net on a breakaway. That hustle earned the Detroit Red Wings a point Monday and Larkin...
MLive.com
Magic vs. Pistons prediction, odds and best bet for the home opener
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA regular season kicks off Tuesday night with two high-profile matchups, and our experts made a best bet for the Lakers vs....
MLive.com
Red Wings tie game in final minute but lose to Kings in overtime
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings lost Monday but skated away with a point when it appeared they would get none. Phillip Danault scored his second goal of the game, at 1:12 of overtime, to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 victory at Little Caesars Arena. It...
MLive.com
Spartans in pro hoops: Tracking down former Michigan State players from the NBA to Taiwan
You probably knew that Draymond Green raised a trophy as an NBA champion earlier this year. But did you know that Durrell Summers is on a deep playoff run of his own in Mexico? Or that Nick Ward is putting up huge numbers in the Middle East?. Michigan State has...
MLive.com
NBA futures: Detroit Pistons odds, win total predictions & 2022-23 preview
The Detroit Pistons were 23-59 last season, which put them in last place in the Eastern Conference. Although it wasn’t a successful season, Detroit has a strong young core of players and they drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick. They even acquired the #13 selection Jalen Duren in a trade with the New York Knicks. Detroit may not be poised for a postseason appearance this season, but our experts have a best bet on Detroit’s win total.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ free-agent signings paying dividends early on
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman invested a lot of money in several free agents this past summer to improve at all positions, upgrade depth and push the rebuild further along. Three games in, the team is seeing results. The Red Wings (2-0-1) have gained five...
MLive.com
Monday Night Football prediction and best bet for Broncos vs. Chargers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season wraps up with Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a...
MLive.com
FanDuel deposit bonus for NBA unlocks $150 in free bets - October 2022
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new 2022-23 NBA season just got bigger after the announcement of FanDuel Sportsbook’s new deposit bonus. Basketball bettors without a FanDuel account...
Comments / 0