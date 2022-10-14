ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates

Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and spread pick for MLB NLCS Game 1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB playoffs are rolling along and Tuesday night marks the start of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego...
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League

Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

QB breaks two state records in game where opponent doesn’t throw a single pass

MIO, MI – Mio’s pass-happy offense is fast, fun and frenetic. It almost made Whittemore-Prescott coach Joe Murphy think about giving this passing thing a try. In a game where Mio shattered two state records and cracked the Top 10 in the MHSAA record book in numerous passing categories, Whittemore-Prescott didn’t throw the ball a single time – and won 68-62 in a thrill-a-minute eight-player football showdown.
MIO, MI
MLive.com

Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks, testing Red Wings’ depth

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a deeper roster this season, and that depth will be tested without one of their top players for the next month or so. Tyler Bertuzzi is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Derek Lalonde said Monday. Bertuzzi blocked a shot...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Due for a Trade

The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Dylan Larkin’s hustle play earns praise, point for Red Wings

DETROIT – Just when it appeared all was lost, Dylan Larkin raced down the ice, dove and knocked the puck off Victor Arvidsson’s stick before he could deposit it into an empty net on a breakaway. That hustle earned the Detroit Red Wings a point Monday and Larkin...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Magic vs. Pistons prediction, odds and best bet for the home opener

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA regular season kicks off Tuesday night with two high-profile matchups, and our experts made a best bet for the Lakers vs....
MLive.com

NBA futures: Detroit Pistons odds, win total predictions & 2022-23 preview

The Detroit Pistons were 23-59 last season, which put them in last place in the Eastern Conference. Although it wasn’t a successful season, Detroit has a strong young core of players and they drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick. They even acquired the #13 selection Jalen Duren in a trade with the New York Knicks. Detroit may not be poised for a postseason appearance this season, but our experts have a best bet on Detroit’s win total.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ free-agent signings paying dividends early on

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman invested a lot of money in several free agents this past summer to improve at all positions, upgrade depth and push the rebuild further along. Three games in, the team is seeing results. The Red Wings (2-0-1) have gained five...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Monday Night Football prediction and best bet for Broncos vs. Chargers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season wraps up with Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a...
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

FanDuel deposit bonus for NBA unlocks $150 in free bets - October 2022

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new 2022-23 NBA season just got bigger after the announcement of FanDuel Sportsbook’s new deposit bonus. Basketball bettors without a FanDuel account...
