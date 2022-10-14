The Detroit Pistons were 23-59 last season, which put them in last place in the Eastern Conference. Although it wasn’t a successful season, Detroit has a strong young core of players and they drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick. They even acquired the #13 selection Jalen Duren in a trade with the New York Knicks. Detroit may not be poised for a postseason appearance this season, but our experts have a best bet on Detroit’s win total.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO