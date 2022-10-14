Read full article on original website
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids school board chooses Illinois firm in superintendent search
The Cedar Rapids school board has chosen a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent during an October 17 meeting. The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist with the process. According to board President David Tominsky,...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn-Mar Community School District hosting career fair October 19
Marion — Linn-Mar Community School District will be hosting a Job fair on October 19 at the Learning Resource Center, 2999 North 10th Street in Marion from 5-7p.m. Guests should enter the parking lot from 10th street, near the electronic sign. Ice cream and walking tacos will be served.
cbs2iowa.com
Flu season on the rise in the U.S. but Iowa still sees low numbers
We all dread the winter. And as the weather gets colder and winter approaches, one things we have to expect is the dreaded flu. In many parts of the country, the flu has gotten off to an early start. But Sam Jarvis, Community Health Division Manager for the Johnson County...
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019, according to documents filed Friday.
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
cbs2iowa.com
Hills & Dales acquires building for new autism center and service expansion
Dubuque — Hills & Dales has announced the acquisition of of a building located at 1660 Embassy West Drive in Dubuque’s West End to become the home of a new state of the art center for autism services. The building purchase will be partially funded through a $1.25...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 17th, 2022
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has agreed to pay 15 million dollars to settle a wage dispute with thousands of employees. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the health system owed as many as 11-thousand current and former employees for delaying overtime payments by more than a month. Iowa law requires all wages earned to be paid within 12 days of the end of the pay period. Documents being filed in federal court indicate the university admits no wrongdoing, but is offering the 15 million dollar settlement to avoid additional litigation costs. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, on behalf of health care workers and support staff.
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray's Q Shack team finishes feeding meals to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley and a team of volunteers spent a week feeding victims of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Willie posted the small group worked hard to "complete this mission" and thanked everyone who donated. Willie documented cooking and handing out free meals...
cbs2iowa.com
Kid Captain named for Oct. 22 Iowa/Ohio State game in Ohio
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. Gavin Miller had his first surgery before he was born and underwent a living donor kidney transplant...
KCRG.com
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season. The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over. In...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
cbs2iowa.com
Dance Marathon students raise $1.5 million for UI Stead Family Children's Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Monday the University of Iowa Dance Marathon, the largest student-led philanthropy and student organization on campus announced a $1.5 million gift that will support a professorship in pediatric oncology. Meaning the hospital will be able to do research and care for...
1650thefan.com
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
kwit.org
Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00
Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
Confidential report criticizes fired Dubuque County prosecutor
A fired Dubuque County prosecutor’s claim that he was cleared of wrongdoing appears to be contradicted by a confidential investigator’s report detailing the lawyer’s conduct. Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is now running for county attorney, has stated publicly that the county fired him in March for insubordination. But he has also […] The post Confidential report criticizes fired Dubuque County prosecutor appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
