ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids school board chooses Illinois firm in superintendent search

The Cedar Rapids school board has chosen a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent during an October 17 meeting. The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist with the process. According to board President David Tominsky,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar Community School District hosting career fair October 19

Marion — Linn-Mar Community School District will be hosting a Job fair on October 19 at the Learning Resource Center, 2999 North 10th Street in Marion from 5-7p.m. Guests should enter the parking lot from 10th street, near the electronic sign. Ice cream and walking tacos will be served.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Flu season on the rise in the U.S. but Iowa still sees low numbers

We all dread the winter. And as the weather gets colder and winter approaches, one things we have to expect is the dreaded flu. In many parts of the country, the flu has gotten off to an early start. But Sam Jarvis, Community Health Division Manager for the Johnson County...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 17th, 2022

(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has agreed to pay 15 million dollars to settle a wage dispute with thousands of employees. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the health system owed as many as 11-thousand current and former employees for delaying overtime payments by more than a month. Iowa law requires all wages earned to be paid within 12 days of the end of the pay period. Documents being filed in federal court indicate the university admits no wrongdoing, but is offering the 15 million dollar settlement to avoid additional litigation costs. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, on behalf of health care workers and support staff.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Kid Captain named for Oct. 22 Iowa/Ohio State game in Ohio

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. Gavin Miller had his first surgery before he was born and underwent a living donor kidney transplant...
IOWA CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00

Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Confidential report criticizes fired Dubuque County prosecutor

A fired Dubuque County prosecutor’s claim that he was cleared of wrongdoing appears to be contradicted by a confidential investigator’s report detailing the lawyer’s conduct. Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is now running for county attorney, has stated publicly that the county fired him in March for insubordination. But he has also […] The post Confidential report criticizes fired Dubuque County prosecutor appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy