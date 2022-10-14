(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has agreed to pay 15 million dollars to settle a wage dispute with thousands of employees. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the health system owed as many as 11-thousand current and former employees for delaying overtime payments by more than a month. Iowa law requires all wages earned to be paid within 12 days of the end of the pay period. Documents being filed in federal court indicate the university admits no wrongdoing, but is offering the 15 million dollar settlement to avoid additional litigation costs. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, on behalf of health care workers and support staff.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO