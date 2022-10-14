Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Bug Stinks, And It’s Invading Our Homes In Michigan Soon
If you haven't noticed, there are a number of non-indigenous species of insects making their way into the Mitten. Between Spotted Lanternflies that are eating our crops, to an influx of Ladybugs looking for warmth before the winter, there's no shortage of six-legged pests in our lives as of late.
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
Asian Americans Are Sharing The Most Offensive Thing A Non-Asian Person Has Said To Them "Romantically," And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"While hitting on me, a guy said, 'I love it when you get mad because you look even more Asian.'"
Indiana Man Marries a Mountain Dew, But is it Legal?
Let's get to know the happy newlyweds and find out if this marriage between an Indiana man and a Mountain Dew is legal. Sure, this is a brilliant marketing ploy from the creative department of Mountain Dew or Pepsi-Cola company. And yes, we're all just feeding the hyper, over-caffeinated beast by talking about it. However, can we ignore the fact that an Indiana man just became world-famous by marrying a can of Hard Mountain Dew? Can this relation-sip last or will it fizzle out?
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0