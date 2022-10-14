Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Washtenaw County Health Department encourages COVID-19 boosters, flu shots for the fall
YPSILANTI – With colder months and holiday parties right around the corner, it’s time for flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) officials are encouraging community members to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccines and flu shots in order to protect their own health and others.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’s loved ones are hurting because someone...
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, gray and...
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
‘Do I put gas in the car to go to work? Or do I buy bread and milk?’: Metro Detroit pantry helps feed thousands
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Every Wednesday morning for the past two and half years, Tarence Wheeler is outside of Ann Visger Elementary School in River Rouge with his mobile food pantry, “Pantry of Hope.”. Wheeler spearheaded this initiative after seeing the needs of entire families during the pandemic...
Roommate Who Stabbed and Killed Detroit Radio DJ Before Covering Body with a Wheelbarrow in Backyard Learns His Fate
A 39-year-old man in Michigan will spend decades behind bars for killing a popular radio DJ in Detroit last year. Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine L. Heise on Monday ordered Sean William Lamoureux to serve a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing 67-year-old John O’Leary, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
65-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash On I-696 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Westbound I-696 at the Southfield exit. The crash claimed the life of a 65-year-old Rochester Hills woman. According to MSP, a passenger vehicle driver rear-ended a semi-truck driver. The car swerved into the middle lane sideways, with the passenger side facing the traffic.
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street. While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the...
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods
GROSS POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. The man says he was physically assaulted on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 12, as he walked his dog on...
Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said. Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.
Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her.
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
