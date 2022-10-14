ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

6@6: Next level ramen and sad beige

CHICAGO – It’s a common meal for many people that’s traditionally easy to prepare and cost-effective. But sometimes even ramen needs to be kicked up a notch. This next level version of the dish was the first thing featured on Tuesday morning’s edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News along with the trend of babies being wrapped in beige clothing for photos.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Tostadas

Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas. In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat. As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.
WGN News

First flakes of fall season possible Monday

The mention of snow is in Chicago’s forecast for Monday. Though precipitation chances are slim, if it does precipitate it is most likely to be in the form of flurries. It will certainly be cold enough. Temps just 5,000 ft. above the ground are forecast to be around 20° Monday afternoon. If flakes are observed, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

City officially records its first snow of the season

At 9:17 AM Monday snow was observed at O’Hare International Airport. Snow was also observed across much of Lake and northern Cook counties. Visibility was 10 miles during the event meaning the snow was very light, amounting to a trace. The normal date for Chicago’s first trace of snow...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago sees first snow of season Monday

CHICAGO — It’s snowing in Chicago! Monday, Oct. 17 will officially go down as the first snow of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports the earliest first measurable snow in Chicago occurred on Oct. 12, 2006. The Chicago area is experiencing December-like weather...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Open House Chicago: Significant sites in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. moved his family to Chicago to fight for fair housing, he spent a lot of his time at Stone Temple Baptist Church. Stone Temple Baptist is one several significant landmarks and buildings that the public can tour this weekend as a part of the touring series, Open […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row

CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

16-year-old boy critically wounded on West Side

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday on the West Side. At around 1 p.m., the boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison when shots were fired. CPD said the boy was struck multiple times in the body. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New SB I-294 Mile Long bridge opens

CHICAGO — The new southbound I-294 Mile Long Bridge opened to traffic Monday. Crews began construction in 2021. The new northbound bridge was completed in 2020.  The full project, including the final stage of removing the old southbound bridge, is expected to be done by the end of 2023.  The original bridge was built in […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. – A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin and exploratory movements across the Midwest, officials said. Illinois Department of Natural […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

CPD: 9 recent armed robberies reported near Chinatown

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Monday after nine armed robberies in the last three weeks were reported near Chinatown. In the incidents, police said two to four suspects approach the victims while displaying firearms. They have been fleeing in a black sedan and white SUV with tinted windows.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

