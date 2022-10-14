Read full article on original website
6@6: Next level ramen and sad beige
CHICAGO – It’s a common meal for many people that’s traditionally easy to prepare and cost-effective. But sometimes even ramen needs to be kicked up a notch. This next level version of the dish was the first thing featured on Tuesday morning’s edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News along with the trend of babies being wrapped in beige clothing for photos.
Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Tostadas
Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas. In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat. As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.
First flakes of fall season possible Monday
The mention of snow is in Chicago’s forecast for Monday. Though precipitation chances are slim, if it does precipitate it is most likely to be in the form of flurries. It will certainly be cold enough. Temps just 5,000 ft. above the ground are forecast to be around 20° Monday afternoon. If flakes are observed, […]
City officially records its first snow of the season
At 9:17 AM Monday snow was observed at O’Hare International Airport. Snow was also observed across much of Lake and northern Cook counties. Visibility was 10 miles during the event meaning the snow was very light, amounting to a trace. The normal date for Chicago’s first trace of snow...
St. Adalbert’s ‘La Pieta’ statue will remain at the church — for now
CHICAGO — A statue at the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Pilsen will stay put for now. The parish was consolidated several years ago and the Archdiocese wanted to move several items out to a more secure location. Demonstrators claimed a small victory as they learned the statue would not be moved Tuesday, but […]
Weekend Break: Brookfield Zoo’s creepy crawlers
Check out this Weekend Break where WGN takes a look at the creepy crawlers Brookfield Zoo has this spooky season.
How to register for the 2023 Chicago Marathon
On Tuesday, the Chicago Marathon began accepting applications for the 2023 race for both guaranteed and non-guaranteed entrants.
Chicago sees first snow of season Monday
CHICAGO — It’s snowing in Chicago! Monday, Oct. 17 will officially go down as the first snow of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports the earliest first measurable snow in Chicago occurred on Oct. 12, 2006. The Chicago area is experiencing December-like weather...
Open House Chicago: Significant sites in North Lawndale
CHICAGO — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. moved his family to Chicago to fight for fair housing, he spent a lot of his time at Stone Temple Baptist Church. Stone Temple Baptist is one several significant landmarks and buildings that the public can tour this weekend as a part of the touring series, Open […]
Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row
CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
Dean’s A-List Interviews: Julia Roberts & George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’
CHICAGO – They’ve teamed up a number of times over the years, but now two veteran actors are doing something a little bit different in 2022. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are starting together in a romantic comedy for the first time in “Ticket to Paradise” that’s opening in theatres on Friday.
Ill. treasurer returns $11M to late Chicagoan’s estate: ‘This is a life-changing amount of money’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ returned $11 million to a late Chicago man’s estate — the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in U.S. history. Mr. Stancak was born in Chicago in August 1929 and last lived in a house on South Troy...
Wolves’ championship banner night is this week’s ‘Random Hawlight’
The Chicago Wolves raised their fifth league championship banner to the rafters at Allstate Arena ahead of the start of their 2022-2023 season opener against Milwaukee on Saturday as they celebrated their Calder Cup championship from this past summer.
16-year-old boy critically wounded on West Side
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday on the West Side. At around 1 p.m., the boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison when shots were fired. CPD said the boy was struck multiple times in the body. He was transported...
50 years after it began, the Clean Water Act’s impact still seen with the Chicago River
CHICAGO — Tuesday marks 50 years since the start of the Clean Water Act. The act helped steer dollars and projects toward the clean-up of the nation’s waterways including the historic Chicago River. The Chicago River is now the cleanest it has been in 150 years. It has also led to more development along […]
New SB I-294 Mile Long bridge opens
CHICAGO — The new southbound I-294 Mile Long Bridge opened to traffic Monday. Crews began construction in 2021. The new northbound bridge was completed in 2020. The full project, including the final stage of removing the old southbound bridge, is expected to be done by the end of 2023. The original bridge was built in […]
Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. – A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin and exploratory movements across the Midwest, officials said. Illinois Department of Natural […]
CPD: 9 recent armed robberies reported near Chinatown
CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Monday after nine armed robberies in the last three weeks were reported near Chinatown. In the incidents, police said two to four suspects approach the victims while displaying firearms. They have been fleeing in a black sedan and white SUV with tinted windows.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
Alert issued after recent catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Tuesday after a series of recent catalytic converter thefts on the Northwest Side. In each of the instances, police said unknown suspects pull up alongside a parked vehicle, climb underneath and then steal the catalytic converter. The incidents happened in the following...
