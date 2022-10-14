Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfft.com
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing victim who showed up at fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has been arrested after a traffic stop and is facing a murder charge. Police say Christina Habegger, 35, was arrested for the death of Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne. Higginbotham had been stabbed and showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 Fort Wayne man to the hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital. DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets where a car crashed into a building and was left standing on its front end. Police say the car that was standing on its end was traveling on Pontiac Street and...
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge man accused of shooting woman in hand and head with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday upped the charges against a man accused of shooting a woman in the hand and head last month, costing her a ring finger and requiring her to have brain surgery. Adrian Collins, 21, now faces charges of attempted murder...
wfft.com
Coroner IDs stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified a 38-year-old man who died after he showed up at the Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 1 with a stab wound. The coroner says Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne died from a stab wound to the torso. The manner of death is homicide.
wfft.com
New Haven crash kills one, seriously injures another
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a crash in New Haven early Sunday morning. New Haven Police responded to a crash on State Road 930 near New Haven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. They say one driver was going the wrong...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
