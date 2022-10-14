Thirteen seconds is history. Here’s what the KC Chiefs face in the Buffalo Bills Sunday

Another week, another huge game for the Chiefs.

This time it’s the Buffalo Bills, a circle-the-day opponent. This will be the fifth meeting in three seasons between the AFC powers and there could be a sixth if they meet for a third straight year in the playoffs.

The headline is Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. But other stars like Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, Chris Jones and Von Miller could have a major impact on the game. And Chiefs won’t soon forget Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who set a playoff record with four touchdowns last season at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs won that game, of course, in one of the wildest endings in NFL history. and they’ve knocked the Bills from the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast features an interview with Jay Skurski, Bills beat writer for the Buffalo News. Skurski has been covering the Bills since 2009, and no one knows the team better.

After a break, Mahomes shares his thoughts about facing Allen and confronting Miller. And Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt speaks to the challenges his young crew faces in what could be the NFL’s top receiving tandem: Diggs and Davis.

Story link:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills prediction