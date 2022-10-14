ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash

By Cory Johnson
 4 days ago

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money.

Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl.

“The Lucedale Police Department is asking that anyone who comes into contact with cash money under these circumstances be very cautious and not handle the money with their bare hands,” the department said in a Facebook post .

Two cases of found fentanyl-laced money were reported in Baldwin County, Ala. in August and earlier this summer in Destin, Fla.

An emotional Facebook post by a county sheriff in Tennessee went viral in June with a similar warning.

“Your skin is a really good barrier and will likely protect you and you won’t just randomly overdose from just any medicine you are touching for a short period of time,” Dr. David Edwards, pain medicine division chief at Vanderbilt Health, told Nashville affiliate WKRN .

Perry County, Tn. Sheriff Nick Weems said he was most concerned with children picking up found money with the powder inside.

The Centers for Disease Control says fentanyl can be useful for severe pain in opioid-tolerant patients when prescribed by a medical professional but is extremely dangerous when abused.

The drug is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.

