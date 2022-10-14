Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Newton football player injured in Friday night game
Reports came in over the weekend that a Newton High School student-athlete suffered a significant injury during Friday night’s Homecoming Game. Clinton Foster, a 5’11” sophomore running back and defensive end reportedly went down after a hit to his side during the first half of the game. Foster was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and then transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where it was discovered that he had suffered a lacerated spleen.
kjas.com
Reta Calvert
Reta Calvert, 78, of Burkeville passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Jasper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
kjas.com
Stringer & Griffin to host Funeral Planning Seminar on Tue, Oct 25th
Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper will be hosting a FREE Funeral Planning Seminar on Tuesday, October 25th. Two sessions will be held, the first one at 10:00 a.m. and the second one at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say they will cover topics such as burial and cremation options along...
kjas.com
Political Statement by DeMarcus Holmes, candidate for Jasper Co Pct 2 Commissioner
*KJAS News allows a political candidate for local office the opportunity to make a political statement. The following is that of DeMarcus Holmes, candidate seeking election as Jasper County Precinct 2 Commissioner:. HELLO PRECINCT 2:. My Name is DeMarcus J. Holmes. I'm the son of Jaqualine Hunter and John (DeDe)Holmes...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 17th, 2022
On October 10, 2022, at 1800 hours, Corporal Mitchell and Deputy Narvaez served a Felony Probation Warrant on Robert Daniel Craft on County Road 4001 in Newton, Texas. When Deputies went to Craft’s residence and informed him that they were there to serve an arrest warrant, he resisted arrest by barricading himself in his bedroom. The Deputies made forced entry to gain access to the room. They found Craft holding a knife to his neck and said he would kill himself if arrested.
kjas.com
Police in Beaumont investigating the discovery of a body in a parking lot
Police in Beaumont are investigating the discovery of a body that was found over the weekend in the parking lot of a business. Officers were dispatched to the Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware Street, on the city’s north side on Sunday morning when the body of a woman had been discovered at the address which is located near the intersection of north 11th Street and Eastex Freeway.
kjas.com
Sabine Co Deputy injured in crash while responding to a call
A Sabine County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a call shortly before 8:00 Thursday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, Deputy Alex Eichler had emergency lights activated as he drove his patrol car northbound on Highway 184 near Starr Funeral Home. Hendry said 67-year-old Gerald Wood, of Nacogdoches, was backing out onto the roadway in a 2021 Ford SUV, and into the path of the patrol car.
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Comments / 0