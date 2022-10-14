Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
A year has passed since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially decided to spend the rest of their lives together. The Kardashians star, 43, marked the first anniversary of the day her Blink-182 drummer husband, 46, popped the question during a beachfront proposal at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where they were surrounded a sea of red roses arranged in a heart.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!. On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread...
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a son Sterling Skye can't wait until her baby brother arrives. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of her 19-month-old daughter hanging out in her "fav pjs" as the Kansas City Current co-owner said Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her." In the cute snap, Sterling, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, wears a onesie with footballs on it as she plays with...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
'Southern Charm' 's Patricia Altschul Shares Health Update on Butler Michael 22 Months After Stroke
Michael the Butler seems to be in good spirits 22 months after suffering a stroke — though his former employer and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a kind word from fans. Altschul, 81, shared an update with fans at the Southern Charm panel on...
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Harry Potter's Tom Felton on Rehab and Mental Health: 'The Alcohol Wasn't the Problem. It Was the Symptom'
The Harry Potter alum opened up about his alcohol use and getting help with his mental health in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Tom Felton is opening up about his substance abuse and mental health struggles in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. After growing up in the spotlight, the Harry Potter alum, 35, admitted in the book — released on Oct. 18 — that throughout his mid-to-late 20s,...
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
MAFS' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'
"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife! The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them. "Jon, before you....
Bindi Irwin Replies to Plea for Help from Owner of Ailing Emmanuel the Emu: 'Our Hearts Are with You'
Emmanuel Todd Lopez the emu is not only TikTok famous in the United States — he's reached the heart of Australia. After a highly contagious strain of avian influenza hit more than 32 counties in Florida in the beginning of January 2022, Emmanuel, 7, was evemtia;;u stricken with the illness, along with almost every other bird on his Internet-famous farm.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
