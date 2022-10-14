Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest 2022 — Good Oysters & Music, Some Issues, An Essay Plus Music VIDEO
WELLFLEET – We have loved the Wellfleet Oysterfest for years. We have long spread the word to family, friends and our Cape Cod Wave readers that it is the best event of the fall on Cape Cod. This year at the new venue, Baker Field, instead of in the center of town, was, in some ways, a disappointment.
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop
A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
nbcboston.com
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
nbcboston.com
Milton Sues MBTA Seeking Repair of ‘Perpetually Decrepit Staircase'
The town of Milton is suing the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to compel the agency to repair a dilapidated staircase at the Milton Station. The legal complaint states that "Milton's efforts have been ignored by the MBTA, leaving Milton with its hands tied and a perpetually decrepit staircase in a station frequently used by its residents. After years of attempted resolution and serious frustration, Milton files this suit as a last resort. To be clear, no monetary damages are sought; Milton simply seeks to compel the MBTA to do its statutorily-imposed job."
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
Massachusetts Has 2 Of the Top 20 Places To Live In America: Report
Massachusetts had two municipalities named to this year's best places to live in the US list. Money.com compiles the cities and towns that have "things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie." Somerville ranked 7th on the annual list because...
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
vineyardgazette.com
Busy Final Weigh-in Does the Derby Justice
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, fishermen were lined up half-way down the Edgartown dock for the final weigh-in of the 77th Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. The derby began on Sept. 11 and now the final night had arrived, with the award’s ceremony scheduled for Sunday...
nbcboston.com
Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding
Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
capecod.com
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
iheart.com
Meet One Canton Restaurant's Newest Employee: Bella The Robot Waitress
CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Gourmet Garden's newest employee is three feet tall and has a lot of personality, but she's not what who you'd expect to see bringing out your meal. Her name is Bella, and she's a robot that's designed to help restaurants by bringing out food...
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
nbcboston.com
Pleasant Fall Weather to Return After Shot of Rain
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued late Monday night in parts of Essex County and Middlesex County in Massachusetts. They were lifted shortly after midnight. A large, upper atmospheric storm spiraling in the sky over the Great Lakes houses cool air and energy, and is launching bundles of energy into New England Monday and Tuesday.
Turkey, deer hunting season begins in western Massachusetts
Two of the biggest hunting seasons begin Monday in western Massachusetts, deer and wild turkey season.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31
The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
