myqcountry.com
Missouri Sec. of State Ashcroft coy about political future
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was a prominent. Republican who did not seek his party’s nomination for United States Senate. Ashcroft says there’s a simple reason why. “The ultimate reason was I prayed about it and I didn’t think. it was the right thing to do,”...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony. robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after. forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the. 2400 block of Olive...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a. couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed. with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He...
myqcountry.com
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old man has been charged with unlawful use of a. weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton has been charged in the. shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was wounded in the shooting last Tuesday evening around.
