Orlando, FL

Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission successfully splashed down Friday afternoon.

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti got back on Earth around 4:55 p.m.

This completed their journey of six months in space.

The Crew-4 astronauts returned to Earth with important research from the scientific investigations carried out during their six months aboard the space station.

The Dragon Freedom spacecraft undocked from the space station at 12:05 p.m.

The Crew-4 mission launched Apr. 27 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For more information about NASA’s Commercial Crew mission, click here.

Watch NASA and SpaceX launch the Crew-5 mission below:

More
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

