Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission successfully splashed down Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti got back on Earth around 4:55 p.m.

This completed their journey of six months in space.

The Crew-4 astronauts returned to Earth with important research from the scientific investigations carried out during their six months aboard the space station.

The Dragon Freedom spacecraft undocked from the space station at 12:05 p.m.

The Crew-4 mission launched Apr. 27 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For more information about NASA’s Commercial Crew mission, click here.

Watch NASA and SpaceX launch the Crew-5 mission below:

Video: NASA, SpaceX launches Crew-5 mission to International Space Station NASA and SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group