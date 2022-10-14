ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire

By Seth Linscombe, Dawson Damico
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center captured Devonte Tolliver, 26 after he tried to escape from the facility. Captain John Mowell with the Sheriff’s Office says during the escape attempt, Tolliver got caught in the barbed wire fencing and became stuck. Officers had to remove him from the barbed wire. Tolliver is in custody and being treated for injuries from the escape attempt.

Tolliver was being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, while also awaiting extradition to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He is now adding one count of simple escape to his list of charges.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Sandy Reid
4d ago

Only in jail for simple burglary and some drugs. He probably had a decent bond. Also had to do no more than yr and at the least 3-6 months. Now he has at least 5 flat. Some ppl would do anything just for a little freedom for not long at all. Grammer Police leave me be I type like I talk..Everyone else God Bless!

Andrew Smith
4d ago

Pour a little rubbing alcohol on him. He'll heal a little quicker.

kristal bridges
4d ago

need some of that mothalaid to put on him!! how ever you spell it!! ik that don't rite not I can't find any!! that stuff burned like fire and stained everything!!🤣

