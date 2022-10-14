Night of boxing returning to Glendale

Fight Night is coming back to Glendale.

Del Sol Boxing Promotions will sponsor a night of bouts for Brawl in the Barrio on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the first bell at 7 p.m.

Boxers scheduled to appear on the card include Danny Barrios, Axel Rosales, Maximus Castro, Michael Norato, Adrian Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez and Coby Longoria.

Tickets start at $45.

Click here to buy tickets.