Night of boxing returning to Glendale
Fight Night is coming back to Glendale.
Del Sol Boxing Promotions will sponsor a night of bouts for Brawl in the Barrio on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the first bell at 7 p.m.
Boxers scheduled to appear on the card include Danny Barrios, Axel Rosales, Maximus Castro, Michael Norato, Adrian Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez and Coby Longoria.
Tickets start at $45.
Click here to buy tickets.
Comments / 0