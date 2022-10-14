ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Night of boxing returning to Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVRGH_0iZIyy0e00

Fight Night is coming back to Glendale.

Del Sol Boxing Promotions will sponsor a night of bouts for Brawl in the Barrio on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the first bell at 7 p.m.

Boxers scheduled to appear on the card include Danny Barrios, Axel Rosales, Maximus Castro, Michael Norato, Adrian Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez and Coby Longoria.

Tickets start at $45.

Click here to buy tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Roughriders stampede Roadrunners

PIMA – The Pima Roughriders had eight touchdowns and only two turnovers in their 67-27 victory over the visiting San Tan Charter Roadrunners on Friday night, in a continuance over their dominance of 2A foes. “This was a great win,” said Pima head coach Josh Wilkins. “It was senior...
PIMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

You’re Invited to Tempe Jam Oct. 21st

Tempe Jam is a free, annual music celebration to honor and highlight local bands and musicians who live, work or play in Tempe. This is the second iteration of the event and will feature three bands: Banana Gun (opener), Paper Foxes (middle act), and The Stakes (headliner). In between band sets, there will be featured performances by The Sacred G’s, a local street dance company involving dancers in LED light suits.
TEMPE, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Opens

A famous Hollywood fried chicken restaurant is now open.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. Hollywood knows how to build up hype for a new project. From movies to television programs to award show ceremonies, The City of Angels has a way of marketing itself for months on end. The same holds true for restaurants. A new chicken sandwich restaurant, coming to metro Phoenix by way of LA, has been in the works for months now, with news about the much-anticipated restaurant continually leaking out over this time. Finally, after being announced earlier in the year, the popular chicken joint has opened its doors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
PHOENIX, AZ
californiaexaminer.net

Teen Shot In West Phoenix Park In Severe Condition; 2 Others Wounded

A gunshot in a West Phoenix neighborhood park on Saturday morning left three teenage boys injured, one of whom is in critical condition. Near the intersection of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, police in Phoenix were summoned to a parking lot at about 11:30 a.m. They found out that two teenage lads had been arguing with another youngster before the shooting happened. Nothing has been said about the events leading up to the shooting. Two of the teenagers who were rushed to the hospital were deemed to be in stable condition, while the third was listed as critical. It’s not known whether the three youths were the only ones engaged in the shooting or if authorities are still looking for other suspects.
PHOENIX, AZ
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code

The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy