ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi monkeypox weekly update

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftksX_0iZIyrpZ00

On August 4, 2022, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency . Since then, every state and Washington, D.C. has recorded cases of the virus, with the first death from monkeypox confirmed on August 30 in Texas. Though monkeypox is not a new disease —it was discovered in animals in 1958 and in humans in 1970—the sudden influx of active cases presents a significant risk.

The primary hallmark of the monkeypox virus is the rash, or “pox,” that infected individuals develop. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Monkeypox is spread via close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual or by contact with infected body fluids on surfaces; the virus can live on surfaces for up to fifteen days. The CDC recommends getting the monkeypox vaccine when you are eligible and communicating openly with close contacts and medical professionals if you or those you are close with develop symptoms of monkeypox.

Stacker is collecting data from the CDC to examine monkeypox case trends in Mississippi. Keep reading below to see how many cases are in your state and how your state compares to the rest of the nation.

Mississippi monkeypox weekly update

Mississippi statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 98
— Cumulative cases per million people: 33.2
– New cases during the last 7 days: 7
— New cases per million people: 2.4

Nationwide statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 27,010
— Cumulative cases per million people: 80.6
– New cases during the last 7 days: 421
— New cases per million people: 1.3

States with the most cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. Washington, D.C.: 505 cases (753.7 cases per million people)
#2. New York: 4,011 cases (202.2 cases per million people)
#3. Georgia: 1,854 cases (171.7 cases per million people)
#4. California: 5,135 cases (130.9 cases per million people)
#5. Florida: 2,619 cases (120.2 cases per million people)

States with the fewest cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. South Dakota: 2 cases (2.2 cases per million people)
#2. Vermont: 3 cases (4.6 cases per million people)
#3. Montana: 7 cases (6.3 cases per million people)
#4. Kansas: 19 cases (6.5 cases per million people)
#5. Maine: 9 cases (6.6 cases per million people)

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

How much student loan debt does the average Mississippi borrower owe?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) —  President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Mississippi. Now that borrowers can apply for student loan […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Brandon man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape. Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13. According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Visitation announced for late Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Visitation and funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart, a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, have been announced. Greenville Police Department (GPD) Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. GPD officials announced that her funeral […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after he was hit by a car on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. near the 6300 block of Highway 49, just north of 7th Street. The man was found dead in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy