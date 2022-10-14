TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The new Department of Whole Health is just a public hearing away from official creation, and that public hearing will be scheduled for early November. Though the merger between the county’s Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health was approved by the Tompkins County Legislature in 2019, it was sidelined by COVID-19. It got back on track earlier this year and is close to being completed, and the resolution allowing a public hearing to effectuate the merger was passed unanimously at the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Oct. 17. (The meeting can be watched here, and the agenda can be found here.)

