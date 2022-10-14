Read full article on original website
Public and mental health departments merger close to finalized
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The new Department of Whole Health is just a public hearing away from official creation, and that public hearing will be scheduled for early November. Though the merger between the county’s Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health was approved by the Tompkins County Legislature in 2019, it was sidelined by COVID-19. It got back on track earlier this year and is close to being completed, and the resolution allowing a public hearing to effectuate the merger was passed unanimously at the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Oct. 17. (The meeting can be watched here, and the agenda can be found here.)
NewsChannel 36
STD cases on the rise in Chemung County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Chemung County is reporting that sexually transmitted disease and H.I.V. cases are on the rise in the county. Fifteen to 24-year-olds account for half of all new sexual infections. Chemung County says the best way to limit your risk are to limit sexual partners, get tested,...
Under objections, CPE answers ethics investigation questions; Meeting minutes show behind-the-scenes process
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Center for Policing Equity’s (CPE) response to the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board stands more as a staunch criticism of the investigation that the board has taken previously than a simple response to the board’s inquiries. The Ethics Advisory Board’s investigation hinges on...
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to address medical concerns
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison announced at Tuesday’s legislature meeting that he will be stepping down from the governing body. Granison, who was first elected to represent the Third District during a wave of new legislature membership in 2017 and was reelected in 2021, said his resignation will take effect on Oct. 31. His announcement, made while flanked by family members, was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow legislators.
Letter to the Editor: Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County supports Dr. Aguirre-Torres
This is a letter to the editor from the Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County regarding the departure of Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres from his position with the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Southern Tier Counties Get Federal Emergency Planning Money
Emergency planning efforts in the region are getting a boost with more funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. New York State Officials have announced $7.6 million in federal funding has been awarded to emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. The FEMA...
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
Due to a bus maintenance backlog, TCAT forced to reduce service this week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Due to a shortage of mechanics, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has had to make service reductions which became effective earlier today. TCAT announced the reductions on Friday, citing a backlog of bus maintenance as the main cause. Currently, TCAT has only 7 of its 12 mechanic positions filled.
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
wxhc.com
Structure Fire Ongoing Brings Large Emergency Response in Tully
Around 4pm today, October 17th the Tully Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 58 State St. (US Route 11). Upon arrival fire fighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a one story residence and called for assistance. State St. was closed between Elm...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County
A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Asking the Public's Help in Tracking Wanted Man
(WENY) - New York State Police out of Bath are asking for the community's help in tracking down a wanted man. State police say 34 year old Adam Hosmer is wanted on a violent felony warrant out of Steuben County on two charges of burglary. He is believed to be in the Avoca area.
cortlandvoice.com
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
With rising costs, Downtown proposal seeks modified, denser plans
ITHACA, N.Y.—The rather contentious saga of the “Gateway Apartments” proposal for 401 East State Street is adding another chapter. Citing rising costs, the developer is seeking to add another floor and a few dozen more apartments to already controversial plans for the east end of Downtown Ithaca.
Community groups raise objections over Aguirre-Torres’ departure from City Hall
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two letters to the editors, featuring dozens of signatures, have developed over the last two weeks since the sudden resignation of Luis Aguirre-Torres, the outgoing Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca. The letters, one written by the Latino Civic Association (LCA) and a separate one signed...
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
