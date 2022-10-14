ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

Quinshon Judkins, Jared Ivey Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal...
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss, Texas A&M Kick Set for 6:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will...
