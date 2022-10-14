Read full article on original website
Quinshon Judkins, Jared Ivey Earn SEC Weekly Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal...
Flipping The Script: In Pass-Heavy Era, Ole Miss is Changing the Narrative on the Ground in 2022
OXFORD, Miss. – In an era where college football has increasingly become a pass-first league, where so-called “Air Raid” offenses are the trend and quarterbacks get all the love, Ole Miss is flipping the script in 2022. The Rebels have, for the most part in recent years,...
Ole Miss, Texas A&M Kick Set for 6:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will...
