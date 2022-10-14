Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Interim Tourism Director Receives Extension
The Osage County commissioners met Monday and approved all four items on the agenda involving Osage Co. Tourism. Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore received a contract extension for the rest of the year. The commissioners also agreed to sign an agreement between the tourism department and Griffin Communications and Bartlesville Radio.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Surplus
The Nowata County County Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled time this Monday morning, with several items on the agenda at hand. They voted to table the Financial Statements & Reports from 2021 in consecutive weeks now, and also discussed a the service agreement with the Engineer for On-Demand Hydrology and Hydraulics Contact on Bridge & Culvert Sizing & Drainage Projects.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays
Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools
It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hudson Lake Duck Blind Drawings Set for October 21
The City of Bartlesville will hold a drawing for 10 duck blind areas on Hudson Lake on October 21 at 9 am. The drawings are held at the Hudson Lake boat ramp. The fee is $10 for each blind and any leftover blinds can be purchased at the Bartlesville City Hall after the drawing during regular business houses. Leftover blinds will be made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Activist Presses City Officials on Community Standards
Community activist, Joel Rabin, continues to press Bartlesville city officials for access to public information regarding major Bartlesville City policies on “Community Standards” stemming from a public comment segment in the last city council meeting pertaining to a drag queen show at Untiy square billed as "family-friendly" during a Pride event.
pryorinfopub.com
Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CHIEF CHAT with BPD Captain Troy Newell: Community Meeting and Special Forum on Drugs
Community meetings, a farewell service for a fallen K9 and a special forum on fentanyl were the main topics covered by BPD Captain Troy Newell on CHIEF CHAT on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Monday. Captain Newell, taking over for Chief Tracy Roles who is in Dallas at national meeting...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Holiday Crafting Class at the BPL
Just in time for decorating in the Autumn theme, the Bartlesville Public Library is offering a crafting class on Tuesday, October 18 fro 2-4 pm. You will make a reversible wooden block sign that celebrates both Halloween and Thanksgiving. The class will be held at 600 South Johnstone Avenue. The...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan Man Dies in Crash
A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
