Osage County, OK

Interim Tourism Director Receives Extension

The Osage County commissioners met Monday and approved all four items on the agenda involving Osage Co. Tourism. Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore received a contract extension for the rest of the year. The commissioners also agreed to sign an agreement between the tourism department and Griffin Communications and Bartlesville Radio.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Surplus

The Nowata County County Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled time this Monday morning, with several items on the agenda at hand. They voted to table the Financial Statements & Reports from 2021 in consecutive weeks now, and also discussed a the service agreement with the Engineer for On-Demand Hydrology and Hydraulics Contact on Bridge & Culvert Sizing & Drainage Projects.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays

Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
DEWEY, OK
Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Hudson Lake Duck Blind Drawings Set for October 21

The City of Bartlesville will hold a drawing for 10 duck blind areas on Hudson Lake on October 21 at 9 am. The drawings are held at the Hudson Lake boat ramp. The fee is $10 for each blind and any leftover blinds can be purchased at the Bartlesville City Hall after the drawing during regular business houses. Leftover blinds will be made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Community Activist Presses City Officials on Community Standards

Community activist, Joel Rabin, continues to press Bartlesville city officials for access to public information regarding major Bartlesville City policies on “Community Standards” stemming from a public comment segment in the last city council meeting pertaining to a drag queen show at Untiy square billed as "family-friendly" during a Pride event.
Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
PRYOR, OK
Holiday Crafting Class at the BPL

Just in time for decorating in the Autumn theme, the Bartlesville Public Library is offering a crafting class on Tuesday, October 18 fro 2-4 pm. You will make a reversible wooden block sign that celebrates both Halloween and Thanksgiving. The class will be held at 600 South Johnstone Avenue. The...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Copan Man Dies in Crash

A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
COPAN, OK
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK

