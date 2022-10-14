ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

This Underrated Retailer Just Dropped New Barefoot Dreams Halloween Blankets & They’re Under $100

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Now that pumpkin spice lattes are on the menu at your favorite coffee place — it’s officially fall. That means it’s time to get extra cozy and break out the warmest blankets and throws . If your current ones need some TLC, now is the best time to upgrade them. Right now, Barefoot Dreams just dropped new throws at QVC that are just in time for Halloween.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its luxuriously soft blankets that shoppers can’t get enough of. The blankets are crafted with 100 percent polyester microfiber that stays soft, no matter how long you’ve owned the blanket. Now, the brand has added cute Halloween throws to the family that you can add to your cart right now. Ahead, see our favorites.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Skull Stroller Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19viri_0iZIyFjJ00

Now that the temperatures are dropping, it’s time for a cozy throw. Luckily, Barefoot Dreams just dropped the most comfortable blankets to wrap up in, and they’re just in time for Halloween. Your little one can snuggle up in their stroller with this smaller-sized throw . The blanket has the brand’s soft fabric and a skull print that’s on theme for the holiday.

Skull Stroller Blanket $88.00 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Star Wars Vader Throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av3tp_0iZIyFjJ00

Love Star Wars? If yes, then this blanket will make an excellent addition to your collection. Its warm and comfortable design makes it hard to resist wrapping up in it for hours. The throw also has a distinct Darth Vadar print that also works for walking around trick-or-treating.

Star Wars Vader Throw $220.00 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Print Throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTICm_0iZIyFjJ00

Halloween doesn’t always mean scary costumes. If you’re dressing up as a cat or cheetah, snag this blanket to tag along. It has a gorgeous cheetah print design with neutral shades that will also look great in any home.

Cheetah Print Throw $180.00 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Grogu Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCzMY_0iZIyFjJ00

How could you ever say no to this adorable Grogu blanket ? The rich green color is just in time for the fall months. Plus, it makes a great addition to your little one’s baby Yoda costume if they are dressing up.

Grogu Blanket $148.00
Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7fTN_0iZIyFjJ00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SheKnows

Old Navy Is Having a Huge 1-Day Only Sale on Matching Family Pajamas—Everything Is Less Than $28

When it comes to shopping for the holidays, the earlier, the better. That could be said for anything from holiday gifts and décor, to beauty sets and advent calendars. If one of your favorite holiday traditions is opening gifts dressed in matching family pajamas, we’ve got a Saturday steal you definitely don’t want to miss. Old Navy is holding a huge Giftober sale event right now where you can score major savings on clothing for the whole family. While there are so many great deals happening sitewide, including sweaters starting at $15, jeans starting at $18, and jackets starting at $20...
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Tumbler is Back in Stock in So Many Dreamy Colors & Sizes – & It’s Selling Out Fast

It’s never a bad thing to drink more water, especially when there’s a highly aesthetic tumbler to help. The Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is one of the most popular products on Amazon, it can barely stay in stock. It has a large capacity, comes in 14 dreamy hues, and has the ability to maintain any desired temperature. The tumbler keeps drinks warm for up to four hours, cold for up to six, and iced for up to 17 hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. Did we mention it’s famous too? In fact, Stanley Quencher has thousands of views...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston & Sofia Vergara Swear By This Smoothing Face Mask That Shoppers Say Makes Them Feel Like a Goddess

It can be hard to find a skincare product that is worth splurging on and buying again and again. Luckily, Jennifer Aniston has an answer for you. Back in 2017, Aniston revealed some of her favorite beauty and skincare products that she buys in bulk. Specifically, she loves this one award-winning clay mask, saying, “There are so many wonderful ones out there. [But] Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now.” And the one she’s referring to is the Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask. And she’s not the only one who adores this clay mask, because Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara also...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Expensive Mascaras For This $7 ‘Must-Have’ One With Over 93,000 Reviews

No look is complete without your lashes being sky-high. Whether it’s a natural, more clean girl makeup look that Meadow Walker swears by or a super dramatic look, big lashes are a must. But let’s face it, sometimes applying lashes can be arduous, and it may not be the look you envision. However, there are so many affordable mascaras that give that falsies effect without all the glue and mishap. And this Amazon bestseller is not only super gorgeous on lashes, but it’s only $7. Buy: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $7.13 The L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara is...
SheKnows

50+ Long & Elegant Baby Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Fancy

Choosing the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming — mainly because there are just so. Many. Options. If you’re not already starting with a favorite in mind, one thing that can help narrow down the field is to decide if you want something short and sweet, or long and elegant. Now, we love us some short, funky baby names. They’re fun and trendy, especially among celebrities, who frequently go with some unique baby name choices. But it’s also true that classy and sophisticated (read: long and fancy) baby names will never go out of style. For baby names that will...
SheKnows

Target's Selling These Spooky-Cute Halloween Cookie Houses & Kits That Every Family Needs

Picture this: Frosted cookie houses in October. Don’t worry, we’re not talking about those red, green, and white frosted Christmas gingerbread houses yet. Target did something delightfully unexpected and released a whole Halloween house kits line. Maybe it’s time to start a new tradition? One where you can decorate your house with spooky decor, eat one too many slices of pumpkin spice loaf, and now, make a haunted cookie house with the family. All the cookie kits come fully decked out with your favorite Halloween-colored frosting, delectable candy treats, and most importantly, pre-cut chocolate cookies to get the Halloween party started....
SheKnows

This Bond Repair Treatment Delivers ‘Unbelievably Soft and Shiny’ Hair That’s 7x Stronger Instantly –& It’s Just $25

Everyone knows that coloring, heat styling, and bleaching will damage hair over time. But sometimes we forget until we realize our locks are a complete disaster. That’s why it’s essential to always have a few game-changing hair care products on your radar—and we’re not the only ones who think so. Meet a new haircare product that’s dubbed the “savior of colored and chemically treated hair.” TikTok-famous brand Coco & Eve dropped a new Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment that will give new life to your hair for just $25 and shoppers are already obsessed. Many say the Coco & Eve hair...
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy