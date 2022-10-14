Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO