Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Massive flood control project opens to help protect Historic Ellicott City

Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

wypr.org

Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes

Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD

