Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
Maryland boards of elections again need to fill many election judge openings
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- With three weeks to go before Maryland's Nov. 8 general election, boards of elections across the Baltimore metro area are putting out the call to fill crucial election positions. Anne Arundel County is currently short 300 election judges. Baltimore City officials are working to fill 1,000...
Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain Could Close to Public With Council Vote
The Frederick County council will vote Tuesday on zoning changes to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland. The proposal is called the Sugarloaf Plan, and the nonprofit that owns the land says if changes are approved, it will close the mountain to the public. Stronghold Corporation owns the land but allows public...
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
Massive flood control project opens to help protect Historic Ellicott City
Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
Devastated by floods in recent years, Ellicott City unveils new defense
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — State and Howard County officials celebrated the completion of a new pond designed to protect flood-prone Ellicott City from dangerous waters. The pond -- which can hold enough stormwater to cover a football field 13 feet high -- will be dry most of the year. But its upstream location will allow it to collect excess stormwater before its reaches the historic mill town.
Baltimore County to break ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—The Department of Recreation and Parks will host a groundbreaking later this week to celebrate the first new Recreation Activity Center “RAC” in Baltimore County. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Rosedale RAC at McCormick Elementary School.
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
Calvin Ball on race to keep Howard Co. executive seat
Voters in Howard County are faced with giving county executive Calvin Ball another term in office or giving power back to previous executive Allan Kittleman. Calvin Ball talks about his campaign to keep his seat.
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes
Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
Inspector General raises security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings
A new Inspector General's report highlights security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings. The report centers around a public hearing on April 26, that quickly turned unruly.
'It's frustrating': Howard County school leaders respond to numerous threats
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — After a rash of threats made against several schools, the Howard County Public School superintendent wants to assure teachers, parents and students that every threat is being investigated. There have been at least five threats made toward Howard County high schools. The latest threats were...
Classroom COVID-19 outbreaks rising in Montgomery County Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Classroom outbreaks of COVID-19 are on the rise in Montgomery County Schools, according to a new advisory to parents, and health officials have an ask of parents. The county's public health emergency preparedness director is calling on parents to get their kids and other family members...
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
