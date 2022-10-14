Read full article on original website
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
NBA
Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions
A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2022
Zion Williamson returned to full practice participation Monday and says he will play Wednesday at Brooklyn. Speaking of Williamson, read the latest Pelicans.com profile on the forward. Listen to Antonio Daniels on Monday’s episode of the Pelicans Podcast. Monday was the deadline for NBA teams to submit their final...
NBA
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
NBA
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/18/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 18, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2022. Zion Williamson returned to full practice participation Monday and says he will play Wednesday at Brooklyn. Pelicans...
NBA
Medical Update On Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Team With MeiGray To Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys For Sale To Collectors
October 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and MeiGray Group today announced their collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Hornets players. The NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, MeiGray will work directly with the Hornets to offer the...
NBA
Who will be in the 2022-23 Bulls bench rotation?
There’s a quintet of NBA players who would cause problems for the Bulls starters in a face-to-face matchup. Sure, those guys in Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Miami. But these five (or six) are in Chicago pretty much right across from the Bulls main players every day, and they could be the secret sauce that puts some spice and flavor into what many have predicted could be a sour season for the Bulls that begins Wednesday in Miami.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion may return to full participation Monday
Brandon Ingram returned to the court from injury in Friday’s game vs. Atlanta and looked tremendous over 20 minutes of action. New Orleans is hopeful that its other starting forward will also make a full-scale return to the hardwood as soon as Monday. Per second-year head coach Willie Green,...
NBA
Pacers Announce Partnership with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Sire Spirits
The Indiana Pacers and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson partner on community and business initiatives through Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits. Jackson’s 501(c)(3) charity, The G-Unity Foundation, will team up with the Pacers to make investments in a wide-range of youth...
NBA
LeBron & Kareem: What the top 2 scorers have -- and don’t have -- in common
LOS ANGELES — The elapsed time is 14,075 days and counting since he first stood on the scoring mountaintop, taking ownership back when the NBA belonged to CBS, the Kings to Kansas City and the Clippers to San Diego, while he and the Lakers were ready for another tipoff in Los An … actually, they played in Las Vegas that night.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a four-game preseason, the Pacers will officially tip off a new season on Wednesday night, as they open their 2022-23 campaign with a three-game homestand. First up is a visit from Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards for Opening Night presented by Kroger.
NBA
Jalen Suggs Will Be Available to Play in Magic’s Regular-Season Opener
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s practice on Sunday that Jalen Suggs will be available to play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, had injured his...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans will tip-off the regular season Wednesday, October 19 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
NBA
On Eve of Season-Opener, C’s Have One Goal in Mind
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have been itching to get back on the court ever since finishing two wins shy of their championship goal last June. Tomorrow night, they can finally begin to take care of their unfinished business as they turn the page to Game 1 of the 2022-23 regular season.
NBA
SPURS FINALIZE OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 17, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Joe Wieskamp to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Silver and Black tipoff the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center.
NBA
Pistons primer: Catching you up as year 3 of the ‘Restoration’ arrives
Hello. And welcome back. Life gets busy, we know. You checked out April 10 when the Pistons finished the 2021-22 season and set your alarm for mid-October and, well, here we are. Here’s what you missed if you’re looking to catch up in the 24 hours ahead of Wednesday’s season opener when the Pistons host Orlando:
NBA
FanDuel Values of the Night
NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night’s slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren’t listed in this section.
NBA
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for driving while impaired
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500.
