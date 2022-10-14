There’s a quintet of NBA players who would cause problems for the Bulls starters in a face-to-face matchup. Sure, those guys in Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Miami. But these five (or six) are in Chicago pretty much right across from the Bulls main players every day, and they could be the secret sauce that puts some spice and flavor into what many have predicted could be a sour season for the Bulls that begins Wednesday in Miami.

