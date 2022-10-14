Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
SC Ports has record-breaking year, breaks ground on new intermodal facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports Authority says it had the most successful fiscal year in its history. On Monday, they held their annual State of the Port address. SC Ports is now the No. 8 container port in the country, moving up one spot from last year.
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant $50 million referendum determines future for some parks
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A $50 million tax referendum on the ballot in November will determine the future of some Mount Pleasant parks. If it passes, 43 million dollars will go towards a new park on Rifle Range Road. That park will sit on 122 acres of Mount Pleasant's land and 122 acres of Charleston County's Parks and Recreation land.
abcnews4.com
Large populations of mosquitos buzz up problems in Charleston County
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Social media forums are buzzing in the Awendaw-McClellanville area. Mosquitos have people swatting from the second they step outside. It’s a problem that has crept into the freshly painted walls of Howard AME Church off of Rutledge Road. “Every day it’s getting worse and...
abcnews4.com
State Representative William Cogswell announces bid for Charleston Mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Local businessman and State Representative William Cogswell has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Charleston in the 2023 election. The Charleston native has three terms in the S.C. Legislature. Cogswell has also owned a business for 25 years and is responsible for nationally award-winning projects such as the Cigar Factory and GARCo Mill.
abcnews4.com
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
abcnews4.com
CHS warns of delays in getting to airport due to roadwork Wednesday & Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Travelers planning to fly out of Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Wednesday and Thursday are asked to pack their patience as construction crews work on the roads leading to the airport. Officials say crews will be working to repave International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway...
abcnews4.com
CCSD considers changing classroom door locks for enhanced security
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — School safety has been a hot topic over the past few months, including in the Charleston County School District. Leaders with the district are considering changing locks on classroom doors, a significant change in CCSD's school safety. Currently, the district has classroom door locks. A...
abcnews4.com
New Goose Creek fire station coming to Carnes Crossroads & upper St James Avenue
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, October 17th, Mayor Habib and Rep. Joe Daning announced a new fire station is coming to Goose Creek. Mayor Habib thanked Rep. Daning for aiding in securing $2.5 million from the State, helping to pay for the facility's estimated $5.5 million cost.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County asking residents to report Hurricane Ian damage to gauge funding needs
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Emergency Management officials are in the process of obtaining relief funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ian from both the state and federal government, but the county says it needs more of its residents to make damage reports to accurately portray how much assistance the county needs.
abcnews4.com
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
abcnews4.com
Charleston PD says missing person found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
abcnews4.com
Bodega hosts first Oktoberfest this Saturday free to public
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bodega is hosting its first Oktoberfest Saturday, October 22nd, and the event is free!. Attendees can arrive between 23 Ann Street and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. German-inspired dishes from restaurants like Butcher & Bee,...
abcnews4.com
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 70-year-old victim of house fire in North Charleston Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a house fire on Abraham Avenue over the weekend. Herman Anderson Jr., 70, died at his residence on Abraham Ave from injuries sustained in a house fire late Saturday, Oct. 15, the coroner said. Emergency...
abcnews4.com
Friendship AME Church proves good deeds can be done despite distance
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Friendship AME Church may be located in Mount Pleasant, but for them location does not matter to perform a good deed. "We went to Florida to an area that has been devastated by all of the Hurricane action that took place several weeks ago, it’s apocalyptic, it’s one of the saddest scenes that I’ve ever witnessed in my life," said Reverend Alonzo Redic III, the Servant Pastor for Friendship AME Church.
abcnews4.com
Former women's detention center to become urgent care facility
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is bringing a new urgent care facility to St. George. The former women's detention center at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Sears Street in St. George will be transformed into an urgent care facility. This comes after the town was identified...
abcnews4.com
$3k reward on offer for information on person who shot dog on Wadmalaw Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A German Shepherd named "Timbo" is recovering after being shot in the shoulder on Wadmalaw Island, according to the Charleston Animal Society. Passersby found the injured dog on Etheridge Road on Monday and brought him to the animal society for treatment. Veterinarians found apparent...
abcnews4.com
Missing man's body discovered in James Island pond, coroner confirms
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The Charleston County Coroner identified the remains as a local man who had been reported missing. On Oct. 17, the Charleston Police Department Underwater response team responded to a small body...
abcnews4.com
'Today' show's Al Roker visits Charleston for family wedding
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A special face was spotted on Johns Island this weekend!. The "Today" show's Al Roker visited Charleston to celebrate his wife's niece on her wedding day. "Such an honor to be at the wedding of the now Mrs. Asia Spellman Boyet in Charleston, SC...
Comments / 0