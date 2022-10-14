ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Mount Pleasant $50 million referendum determines future for some parks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A $50 million tax referendum on the ballot in November will determine the future of some Mount Pleasant parks. If it passes, 43 million dollars will go towards a new park on Rifle Range Road. That park will sit on 122 acres of Mount Pleasant's land and 122 acres of Charleston County's Parks and Recreation land.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
State Representative William Cogswell announces bid for Charleston Mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Local businessman and State Representative William Cogswell has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Charleston in the 2023 election. The Charleston native has three terms in the S.C. Legislature. Cogswell has also owned a business for 25 years and is responsible for nationally award-winning projects such as the Cigar Factory and GARCo Mill.
CHARLESTON, SC
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
CCSD considers changing classroom door locks for enhanced security

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — School safety has been a hot topic over the past few months, including in the Charleston County School District. Leaders with the district are considering changing locks on classroom doors, a significant change in CCSD's school safety. Currently, the district has classroom door locks. A...
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston PD says missing person found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC
Bodega hosts first Oktoberfest this Saturday free to public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bodega is hosting its first Oktoberfest Saturday, October 22nd, and the event is free!. Attendees can arrive between 23 Ann Street and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. German-inspired dishes from restaurants like Butcher & Bee,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Friendship AME Church proves good deeds can be done despite distance

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Friendship AME Church may be located in Mount Pleasant, but for them location does not matter to perform a good deed. "We went to Florida to an area that has been devastated by all of the Hurricane action that took place several weeks ago, it’s apocalyptic, it’s one of the saddest scenes that I’ve ever witnessed in my life," said Reverend Alonzo Redic III, the Servant Pastor for Friendship AME Church.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Former women's detention center to become urgent care facility

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is bringing a new urgent care facility to St. George. The former women's detention center at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Sears Street in St. George will be transformed into an urgent care facility. This comes after the town was identified...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
'Today' show's Al Roker visits Charleston for family wedding

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A special face was spotted on Johns Island this weekend!. The "Today" show's Al Roker visited Charleston to celebrate his wife's niece on her wedding day. "Such an honor to be at the wedding of the now Mrs. Asia Spellman Boyet in Charleston, SC...
CHARLESTON, SC

