"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
wccbcharlotte.com
Should Mass Shooters Be Named?
RALEIGH, N.C. – We’re learning more about the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department says the 15-year-old suspect shot and killed five people Thursday, and critically injured others. The crime scene extended more than two miles throughout eastern Raleigh, from neighborhood streets to a nearby greenway, ending in a standoff where the suspect was critically injured.
publicradioeast.org
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
cbs17
Raleigh city leaders speak about victims of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears. “The light that normally...
WRAL
'Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow': Parents of suspected gunman in Hedingham mass shooting release statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the suspected gunman in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood issued a written statement on Tuesday. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with...
‘Overcome with grief.’ Parents of Raleigh shooting suspect, victim release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that left five dead expressed deep condolences for the victims, which include their son.
cbs17
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
cbs17
Not just home cooking: UNC study finds Triangle is nation’s 4th fastest-growing area
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, a study found. And though the study was conducted by one of the universities that is based in the area, the findings are legitimate and data-based — no homers involved. The...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
cbs17
Durham leaders OK plan to create district to carry, drink alcohol downtown
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re one step closer to being able to openly carry and drink alcohol in downtown Durham. City Council voted unanimously Monday night to create a downtown social district where outdoor drinking would be allowed. “We will all be ever vigilant and we will be...
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
cbs17
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
WECT
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Police radio traffic sheds light on Raleigh shooter’s capture
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language and imagery. Nearly two hours after a gunman killed five people and injured two others in and near the Hedingham community, Raleigh police cornered the teen suspect inside a barn about a mile northeast of the neighborhood. Radio traffic obtained by The...
Fact check: Does Nickel want abortion legal ‘up to the point of birth,’ as opponent Hines claims?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the pivotal issues this election season is abortion. But is one of the candidates in North Carolina’s tightest Congressional race painting an accurate portrayal of his opponent’s position on it? In a key swing race that could decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic lawyer and […]
cbs17
UNC officials find lead in water of 57 sinks in single dorm, 13 buildings total
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is telling students not to use lead-contaminated sinks and drinking fountains in buildings and residence halls on campus. University officials confirmed Tuesday that 57 out of 84 in-room sinks at Spencer Residence Hall tested positive for...
