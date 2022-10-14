Read full article on original website
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
rhinotimes.com
Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap
The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
rhinotimes.com
County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money
It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at Gideon […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
carolinajournal.com
NC Conference of United Methodists may lose 1/3 of churches to new denomination
A split in the United Methodist Church, North Carolina’s second largest religious denomination, has seemed increasingly likely the last few years, and now at least 260 churches in the state’s 779-church eastern conference, known as the N.C. Conference, have voted to disaffiliate or plan to next year. This...
