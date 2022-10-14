ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap

The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
LEXINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina

It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money

It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures

Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy