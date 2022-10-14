Read full article on original website
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
kotatv.com
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
kotatv.com
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
kotatv.com
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon
BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
kotatv.com
Mollman delivering big season for Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Allison Mollman is turning in a strong senior season for the Lead-Deadwood volleyball team. Mollman is also a valuable leader for the Golddiggers.
KEVN
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
kotatv.com
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services. The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.
kotatv.com
Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
kotatv.com
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
