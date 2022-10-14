ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

KELOLAND TV

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
BOX ELDER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition

SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
BOX ELDER, SD

