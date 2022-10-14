Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
Santa Barbara Independent
Halloween Parking Permits Return for Parts of Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 17, 2022 – Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
Santa Barbara Independent
No to Measure B
The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
Santa Barbara Independent
Superior Court Employees in Santa Barbara March for a Living Wage
An aroma of pepperoni pizza drifted through the archway at the Santa Barbara courthouse as about 50 Superior Court employees gathered during their lunch hour to demand a new contract, specifically one that would raise their earnings to a living wage. As they marched out to circle the courthouse block, several munched on a slice, provided by their SEIU Local 620 organizers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bridging the Gap: Construction Begins on Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor
The world’s largest wildlife corridor is now under construction over one of the busiest highways in Southern California. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor, a $100 million project, will span 10 lanes of Highway 101 off Liberty Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks. “The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has already inspired...
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Making History, Santa Barbara Adopts New System of Civilian Police Oversight
In what can only be described as a watershed moment for Santa Barbara, the City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new system of civilian oversight for its police department. The decision came amid an ongoing nationwide reckoning over police accountability sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara
Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Santa Barbara Independent
Efi Banales Knows Students
Efi Banales is exactly what the SBUSD needs right now in an elected leader. Here’s why:. Educational Commitment – “It’s a crime, that our Spanish-speaking students are testing at the 4th-grade level,” she said in a recent online interview. She correctly understands how English as a Second Language (ESL) tracking is tragically creating a two-tiered system that isolates Spanish-home speakers and is holding kids back. Her work at La Cumbre Junior High afterschool homework program with parents and students is a model for what truly works.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’
The Lincolns of Springfield, a new musical by Terrence L. Cranert, directed by Corey Brunish (who produced the original Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among other well known projects) is a history lesson lacking in complexity and nuance. From the first inexplicable moments of a modern-day gospel singer opening the show to the almost three hours of scenes documenting Lincoln’s rise to the presidency and ultimate demise, The Lincolns of Springfield is a tale that skims the surface of the Lincolns’ interior emotional life.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uplifting Our Youth￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. On Monday, October 17, 2022, Gateway Educational Services will present a virtual town hall on the. state of education and African American students in Santa Barbara County. The webinar is from 6:30 to. 8:00 pm. This 2nd annual event...
Santa Barbara Independent
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara Catches the Bluegrass Wave, at Presidio Chapel
Adam Phillips’ adventuresome and ear-friendly Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara has, in its short life span, become something of a cherished musical institution in these parts. Multi-instrumentalist and fine singer Phillips conjures up programs built around specific themes, and arranges music for his game and gifted orchestral-plus ensemble. Rarely...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at Santa Barbara City College
I’ve worked behind the scenes in theater for over twenty years, and I’ve seen my share of disasters. Have people fallen off second-story sets and needed to be replaced by an unwilling stagehand? Yes. Have sets literally fallen apart around the performers, who valiantly push through the trauma as though it isn’t happening? Yes. Do things catch on fire? Yes. Are the stagehands sometimes a little too “visible”? Yes. It’s all part of the live theater experience, which makes The Play That Goes Wrong, produced by the SBCC Theatre Group and directed by Saundra McClain, hit very close to home for us theater people (in the funniest way possible).
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daniel Franklin Paulin
Copyright ©2022 Santa Barbara Independent, Inc. Reproduction of material from any Independent.com pages without written permission is strictly prohibited. If you believe an Independent.com user or any material appearing on Independent.com is copyrighted material used without proper permission, please click here. Site by Trew Knowledge. Powered by WordPress VIP.
Santa Barbara Independent
T.C. Boyle Reading at Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Best-selling author T.C. Boyle graces us with wit once again with his new collection of short stories, I Walk Between the Raindrops, released in September 2022. Join Boyle at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a reading of the stories and conversation on the evening of Thursday, October 20.
Santa Barbara Independent
Acclaimed Juilliard String Quartet Returns to Santa Barbara’s Lobero
It is always welcome news when the rightly esteemed Juilliard String Quartet (JSQ) shows up on the Santa Barbara concert calendar, as it has with the Monday, October 24, concert at the Lobero Theatre, kicking off the Masterseries component of the current, full-bodied Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) concert season. And for a quarter-century, the thrill has contained at least a couple of points of geo-cultural pride: the Juilliard Quartet, based out of the prestigious New York City music school, is in the upper echelon of American string quartets, and since 1997, former UCSB-connected violinist Ronald Copes has been a vital part of the group.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storytelling Revisits Native People Through Lens of Edward Curtis at SB Museum of Natural History
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. From November 11 to April 30, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will exhibit portraits of Native people, landscapes, and culture by the influential ethnographic photographer Edward S. Curtis. The exhibition situates the artist and the people he photographed in the context of American colonialism, inviting viewers to reconsider pervasive pop-culture beliefs about Native life and history.
Santa Barbara Independent
ExxonMobil Buys Two Pipelines from Company Responsible for 2015’s Refugio Oil Spill
ExxonMobil has purchased a 123-mile stretch of two pipelines — 901 and 903 — from Plains All American Pipeline, the responsible party for the May 2015 pipeline rupture and oil spill that effectively shut down all oil production off the coast of Santa Barbara County at Las Flores Canyon.
Comments / 0