A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner’s officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO