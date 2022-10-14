Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner’s officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One person was...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead on Freeway in the West Adams District of L.A.
A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Death of Person in Palmdale Area Under Investigation
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054. The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures...
mynewsla.com
Power Outage Hits Rio Hondo College in Whittier
The power is out at Rio Hondo College in Whittier Monday morning, and classes have been interrupted as crews work to restore electricity to the college campus. The Rio Hondo College main campus has been without power since classes started at 8 a.m. It is expected to return by noon, according to a tweet posted by the college.
mynewsla.com
Bus Mechanics Avoid Strike in Orange County
Orange County bus service is expected to not be interrupted Monday after the Orange County Transportation Authority agreed to resume negotiations with the union representing 150 maintenance employees. Orange County was bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract talks and were scheduled to begin their...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…LAFD Women Firefighters Group: Chief Ignored Abuse Reports, Should be Removed
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…A coalition of women firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department called for Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas to be removed for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexism, harassment and abuse endured by women at the department. In a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in SUV Crash on Freeway in South Los Angeles
A person was killed when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway, at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person was later...
mynewsla.com
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
mynewsla.com
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash While Riding Dirt Bike in South Los Angeles
A 20-year-old Los Angeles man was killed after his dirt bike collided with a car that left the scene in the Vermont Square neighborhood, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday at 54th and Cimarron streets, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
mynewsla.com
Amplify Energy Settles Class-Action Lawsuit for Oil Spill in HB
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has settled a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained Tuesday. The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday, according to attorney Wylie...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Motorist Injured Downtown
Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who left another motorist with minor injuries in downtown Los Angeles. The female driver in a black 2018 Cadillac XTS made a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic on West Olympic Boulevard, between South Hope Street and South Grand Avenue near Grand Hope Park, about 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 7 and collided with a tan van that was traveling eastbound on West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
mynewsla.com
Guard Wounded in Robbery of Armored Car at Carson Area Bank
A guard was shot and wounded Monday during a robbery of an armored car at a Bank of America branch in an unincorporated area bordering Carson, and the suspects were being sought, authorities said. The armored car was making a money pick-up at the Bank of America branch at 23800...
