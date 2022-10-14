ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Look: Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A California bakery's entry in the local scarecrow contest is going viral after taking inspiration from actor Harrison Ford and a galaxy far, far away to create "Pan Solo."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8uxc_0iZIwkOe00
One House Bakery/Instagram

Catherine Pervan and daughter Hannalee Pervan, the owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, used dough to sculpt Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back .

The creation, dubbed "Pan Solo," is the duo's entry in Benicia's 15th annual Scarecrow Contest.

"People are just super excited," Hannalee Pervan told The San Francisco Examiner . "We see people, like, smelling the sculpture and poking it. They're trying to figure out how it's made."

Photos of Pan Solo were posted to the bakery's Facebook and Instagram accounts and quickly went viral.

The bakery previously found online fame with bread sculptures of Alligator Loki from Disney+ series Loki -- "Alligator Dough-ki" -- and Mandalorian characters Din Djarrin, Grogu and IG-11 -- "Pan-dough-lorian," "Baby Dough-da" and "the Pandroid."

"Definitely the puns are a huge part of it because we're geeks," Catherine Pervan told The Examiner. "I don't know how else to put it! And we kind of love the clever play on words sometimes."

The Scarecrow Contest runs through Oct. 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One House Bakery (@onehousebakery)

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident

Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia

Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Cole Valley Loses a Neighborhood Staple for Boozy Brunch, Tacos, and Cold Beers

Just off the intersection of Cole and Carl streets, the veritable heart of the tiny and mighty Cole Valley neighborhood stands Mexican restaurant Padrecito. But, as of October 17, the restaurant, which opened almost a decade ago, will offer no more tacos or margaritas. Owner Nate Valentine took to a private neighborhood Facebook group to let fans know the last night of service would be October 18 — he says the COVID era dealt too mighty a blow to the restaurant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement

In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
sftravel.com

Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss

Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area

Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue  The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Scenes From the 23rd Annual ‘How Weird Street Faire’

The uniquely San Francisco How Weird Street Faire returned this Saturday with nine stages, dozens of live DJs spinning electronic music and hundreds of attendees dressed in far-out outfits, ranging from anime costumes to nothing at all. Sporting the theme “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” How Weird celebrates San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
464K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy