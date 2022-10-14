Look: Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A California bakery's entry in the local scarecrow contest is going viral after taking inspiration from actor Harrison Ford and a galaxy far, far away to create "Pan Solo."

One House Bakery/Instagram

Catherine Pervan and daughter Hannalee Pervan, the owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, used dough to sculpt Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back .

The creation, dubbed "Pan Solo," is the duo's entry in Benicia's 15th annual Scarecrow Contest.

"People are just super excited," Hannalee Pervan told The San Francisco Examiner . "We see people, like, smelling the sculpture and poking it. They're trying to figure out how it's made."

Photos of Pan Solo were posted to the bakery's Facebook and Instagram accounts and quickly went viral.

The bakery previously found online fame with bread sculptures of Alligator Loki from Disney+ series Loki -- "Alligator Dough-ki" -- and Mandalorian characters Din Djarrin, Grogu and IG-11 -- "Pan-dough-lorian," "Baby Dough-da" and "the Pandroid."

"Definitely the puns are a huge part of it because we're geeks," Catherine Pervan told The Examiner. "I don't know how else to put it! And we kind of love the clever play on words sometimes."

The Scarecrow Contest runs through Oct. 23.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com