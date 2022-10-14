Effective: 2022-10-16 01:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 230 AM MST At 138 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Estrella Sailport, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 145 and 162. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 31 and 39. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 167. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

