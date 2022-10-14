ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum

The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands

Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
PALO ALTO, CA
Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists

A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'

With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
ATHERTON, CA
Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council

Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
MENLO PARK, CA
Atherton hosts meeting on housing element Tuesday night

As the town of Atherton awaits feedback on its draft housing plan from the state, the City Council will host a forum and community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The town is tasked with planning for 348 new housing units over the next eight years, a substantial jump from the previous cycle.
ATHERTON, CA
Stanford apologizes for historical bias against Jewish students

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne has published a formal apology to the Jewish community for the university's historical bias against Jewish students, according to an Oct. 12 letter posted in the Stanford Report. The task force's archive-based historical investigation resulted in a 75-page report that found the university suppressed undergraduate...
STANFORD, CA
World's largest digital camera debuts in Menlo Park

The largest digital camera in the world is in Menlo Park, on its way to a north Chilean mountaintop to map the stars, hopefully discovering billions of galaxies and new objects. The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is the largest digital camera...
MENLO PARK, CA
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council

Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council

Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper

A man died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department. The Menlo Park Police Department responded at 12:53 p.m. to reports that a tree trimmer had fallen into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man who died on the scene from his injuries. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.
MENLO PARK, CA
