Boyne City Man Convicted of Killing Neighbor’s Dog

 4 days ago
On Thursday, Jared Paul Friedrich of Boyne City was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree, according to the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney.

Witnesses testified that in Oct. 2021, Friedrich, 31, shot and killed a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and gone into his yard. Friedrich admitted in trial testimony that the night he killed the dog he had cleaned up the blood from his yard and placed the dog’s body in a well or cistern, and later buried it on his property.

Testimony also showed that the dog’s owners had called out for the dog on the night of the killing outside Friedrich’s house, visited all of the houses in the neighborhood, including Friedrich’s the day after the dog went missing, and placed flyers in mailboxes in the neighborhood, including Friedrich’s.

The defendant said nothing about the killing of the dog to the owners nor did anything to identify whose dog he had shot, according to his own testimony.

Five days after the dog was shot, someone who had been told of the dog’s killing alerted the owners who then contacted police who retrieved the dog’s body.

Sentencing of the case takes place Nov. 18 and Friedrich faces up to four years in prison.

