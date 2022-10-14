ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

'Virginia's blue line is getting far too thin:' Youngkin announces plan to fight crime

NORFOLK, Va. (WSET) — Stopping crime in its tracks. Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to do just that across the Commonwealth. Youngkin on Monday stood with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs, and sheriffs from across Virginia to announce Operation Bold Blue Line, a series of concrete actions to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Registering to vote ends for certain Danville residents

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Monday was the last day for some residents in Danville to register to vote. The General Registrar for the City of Danville Peggy Petty said if those residents changed their address, or name or moved to the city from another state or locality, then they fell into that category.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Don't move your firewood! Department of Forestry warns of invasive bugs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDH & The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association launched a new portal

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) have launched a new portal that will dramatically improve access to health data for public health, healthcare providers, and community partners. VDH and VHHA partnered with the Center for Applied Research and Engagement...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'I am honored:' DRPT welcomes its next Chief of Public Transportation

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) welcomes its next Chief of Public Transportation. DRPT announces that Zach Trogdon has joined the agency as its next Chief of Public Transportation to provide leadership to Virginia’s public transportation programs. Trogdon, who comes to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

ABC13 Sports high school scoreboard 10/17/22

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — October 17th, 2022. E.C. Glass 3, Louisa Co. 0: (25-16, 25-14, 25-1). Peyton Weaver (ECG) 8 kills, 4 aces, and 13 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry (ECG) 9 kills,1 ace,9 assists, 2 digs, and 1 block;. V.E.S. 3, North Cross 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-21) Buckingham Co....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania Co. residents can voice opinions on proposed luxury RV park this November

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County residents will have to wait a little bit longer to voice their opinion on a proposed luxury RV park. The county announced Sunday that a public hearing on the proposed resort off of Vandola Church Road has been continued to the November Board of Supervisors Business Meeting.
WSET

Expect delays: Paving work on Washington Street, Fort Avenue and Mayflower Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Various roads will be paved overnight this October, according to the City of Lynchburg. Beginning Sunday, October 23, and continuing through Friday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. nightly and weather permitting, milling and paving operations on a portion of Washington Street (from Washington Street to Garnet Street), Mayflower Drive (from Campbell Avenue to the railroad tracks), McConville Road (from Wyndale Drive to County Green Drive) and Fort Avenue (from Harding Street to Memorial Avenue) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

