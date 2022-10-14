Read full article on original website
WSET
'Virginia's blue line is getting far too thin:' Youngkin announces plan to fight crime
NORFOLK, Va. (WSET) — Stopping crime in its tracks. Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to do just that across the Commonwealth. Youngkin on Monday stood with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs, and sheriffs from across Virginia to announce Operation Bold Blue Line, a series of concrete actions to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime.
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WSET
Virginia gas prices nearly 16 cents higher than a month ago, diesel tops $5 again
(WSET) — Some bad news for drivers: Gas prices across the Commonwealth have increased once again, despite the national average falling slightly. Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.
WSET
Rustburg volleyball outlasts JF, plus high school scoreboard 10/18/22
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — October 18th, 2022. E.C. Glass 3, Brookville 1: Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG) 14 Kills. Devan Funke (ECG) 11 Kills. Timberlake Christian 3, The Carmel School 0: Cambre Phillips (TCS) 12 Kills. Kinley Phillips (TCS) 11 aces.
WSET
Registering to vote ends for certain Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Monday was the last day for some residents in Danville to register to vote. The General Registrar for the City of Danville Peggy Petty said if those residents changed their address, or name or moved to the city from another state or locality, then they fell into that category.
WSET
Optima Health Offering New Medicare Benefits to Members
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Optima Health plans are getting new Medicare benefits this year. Emily spoke with the director of Medicare Operations at Optima Health to find out how you can plan ahead.
WSET
Don't move your firewood! Department of Forestry warns of invasive bugs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one...
WSET
VDH & The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association launched a new portal
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) have launched a new portal that will dramatically improve access to health data for public health, healthcare providers, and community partners. VDH and VHHA partnered with the Center for Applied Research and Engagement...
WSET
'I am honored:' DRPT welcomes its next Chief of Public Transportation
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) welcomes its next Chief of Public Transportation. DRPT announces that Zach Trogdon has joined the agency as its next Chief of Public Transportation to provide leadership to Virginia’s public transportation programs. Trogdon, who comes to...
WSET
Over $129K in funds available for Danville businesses who complete Dream Launch Bootcamp
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Entrepreneurs and business owners can now get a head start with the River District Association's Dream Launch Bootcamp. The RDA announced Monday that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the BootCamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have...
WSET
ABC13 Sports high school scoreboard 10/17/22
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — October 17th, 2022. E.C. Glass 3, Louisa Co. 0: (25-16, 25-14, 25-1). Peyton Weaver (ECG) 8 kills, 4 aces, and 13 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry (ECG) 9 kills,1 ace,9 assists, 2 digs, and 1 block;. V.E.S. 3, North Cross 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-21) Buckingham Co....
WSET
Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. residents can voice opinions on proposed luxury RV park this November
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County residents will have to wait a little bit longer to voice their opinion on a proposed luxury RV park. The county announced Sunday that a public hearing on the proposed resort off of Vandola Church Road has been continued to the November Board of Supervisors Business Meeting.
WSET
Roanoke man gets 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime: Attorney
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man, who had been acquitted in state court of a May 2019 murder in the City of Roanoke after claiming self-defense, was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison on a federal gun charge. Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 23, pled guilty in July...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
WSET
62 people indicted as a result of extended drug investigation in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation resulting in 62 individuals receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity. According to data released by the department on Tuesday, 66% of the arrestees are aged 31...
WSET
ECPI Offering "You Can Do Tech" Event to Learn What University Offers
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — ECPI University in Roanoke wants you to come study there! They are offering an event called "You Can Do Tech." Emily learned how you can further your education there.
WSET
Expect delays: Paving work on Washington Street, Fort Avenue and Mayflower Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Various roads will be paved overnight this October, according to the City of Lynchburg. Beginning Sunday, October 23, and continuing through Friday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. nightly and weather permitting, milling and paving operations on a portion of Washington Street (from Washington Street to Garnet Street), Mayflower Drive (from Campbell Avenue to the railroad tracks), McConville Road (from Wyndale Drive to County Green Drive) and Fort Avenue (from Harding Street to Memorial Avenue) will be performed.
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSET
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
