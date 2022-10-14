Read full article on original website
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum
The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
Council pans 382-unit Creekside apartments proposal that’s called ‘grotesque’ and ‘outrageous’
Palo Alto City Council said tonight (Oct. 17) that a proposal to build 382 apartments next to the Barron Park neighborhood isn’t anywhere close to getting their approval, as they sided with residents who called the project “grotesque” and “outrageous.”. “It’d be foolish on our part...
Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Measure V, Board of Supervisors, Portola Valley
When in doubt, vote no on "V" The original motivation propelling Menlo Park's Measure V was concern about a housing proposal for the Flood School site. With a new state law regulating school site housing, the Flood School site is now exempt from the provisions of Measure V. Yet Measure...
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V
In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Billionaire Elon Musk famously moved his Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, leaving the San Francisco Bay area behind. Now, San Fran's mayor is tearing into the tech scion. Credit: Roschetzskyl Stock Photo (Getty Images)
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands
Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
Road Improvements at Hwy. 101, De La Cruz and Trimble
If you’ve driven through the De La Cruz Boulevard/Trimble Road area along the border of San Jose and Santa Clara recently, you’ve noticed the massive construction project adding to the congestion. Don’t worry, it will get better. In late September, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)...
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Four candidates are seeking a spot on the Atherton City Council this November
Looming state housing mandates, needed infrastructure improvements and climate change are some of the most pressing issues for the four candidates running for three open seats on the Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, former candidate Greg...
Federal wildlife service recommends greater protection for Bay-Delta longfin smelt
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing San Francisco Bay's longfin smelt as an endangered species last week. The proposal to give additional protection to the Bay-Delta longfin smelt was made on Oct. 7 and opens a public comment period that will close on Dec. 6, according to the Federal Register.
Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park
As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
C Mag Reviews: Palo Alto Breakfast Restaurants
An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
Resident-only council candidate forum tonight in Portola Valley excludes local press
A candidate forum for Portola Valley residents is being held Thursday evening, Oct. 13, at the Town Center. The event website says the event is for Portola Valley residents only and the press is not invited, much to the ire of some town residents who are calling the move "fascist."
