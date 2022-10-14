ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum

The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V

In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands

Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
PALO ALTO, CA
svvoice.com

Road Improvements at Hwy. 101, De La Cruz and Trimble

If you’ve driven through the De La Cruz Boulevard/Trimble Road area along the border of San Jose and Santa Clara recently, you’ve noticed the massive construction project adding to the congestion. Don’t worry, it will get better. In late September, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)...
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park

As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
cmagazine.org

C Mag Reviews: Palo Alto Breakfast Restaurants

An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
