Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
RPT invites the community to participate in “Try Transit Week”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit is holding “Try Transit Week“ from October 17 to 21. It’s a week of activities and different promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time, or to invite past riders to continue to use RPT, and reward regular riders.
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
KAAL-TV
Extension of juvenile curfew, fee reimbursement program on Rochester City Council agenda
(ABC 6 News) – Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting could be the first step in extending Rochester’s juvenile curfew and approving the extension of the Fee Reimbursement Program. Rochester Police are asking the city attorney to prepare a ruling to extend the curfew until December 31, 2024....
KAAL-TV
Chill-Inn Lanesboro project receives $50K grant to help boost winter tourism
(ABC 6 News) – The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will receive a $50,000 grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism in the city, according to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce. The Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal...
KAAL-TV
It’s Official Now…
The 2022-2023 is now officially underway! We picked up 0.1″ out at the Rochester International Airport on Friday, Oct. 14. It’s not the earliest measurable snowfall for the area, but not uncommon for October. In fact we’ve seen the first measurable snow on October 14 before! The last time this occurred was for the 2018-2019 season, which resulted in our snowiest season ever on record with 86.8″! Thankfully for us, for now, no more snow is expected over the next 7 days.
KAAL-TV
A Dry October
So far, we have gotten .13″ of precipitation in the month of October at Rochester International Airport. We are currently on pace for about a quarter of an inch of precipitation should this continue. If we were to end up with a quarter of an inch, this would be the fourth driest October we have ever had according to Rochester International Airport, and the first time we’ve been this dry in about 60 years!! With rain in the forecast near the end of the upcoming weekend, it is unlikely we keep the pace up though.
KAAL-TV
Owner treated, released at scene of Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea homeowner was treated and released at the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. According to Albert Lea Fire & Rescue, at approximately 5:50 a.m., fire fighters were dispatched to a house fire located at 411 Commercial St. Upon arrival, fire...
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
KAAL-TV
Jewelry, check taken in Rochester burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple reported safes rifled through, jewelry and checks missing after a Saturday afternoon burglary. A 70-year-old man and 59-year-old woman told Rochester police they left their home in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue SE at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. When the...
KAAL-TV
Wallet, money stolen from car inside Rochester couple’s garage
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Monday morning to a burglary inside a Rochester couple’s garage. At about 7:18 a.m., officers learned that a 57-year-old woman and 58-year-old man had gone out to their garage on the 1700 block of Walden Lane SW to find both of their vehicles had been “rummaged through” and a wallet, cash, and checkbook were missing.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic marks milestone in construction of new research building
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is celebrating a milestone at the construction site of a new 11-floor research center. The event marks the “topping off” of the anna-maria and Stephen Kellen building — meaning the structure has reached its full height. The latest addition to...
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
KAAL-TV
Car window smashed in KTTC lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to KTTC at about 5:05 a.m. Monday after an unknown group of people smashed a staff member’s car window. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said nothing was taken from the 20-year-old woman’s car, but that a dark-colored van was seen driving through the lot, with passengers looking into car windows for valuables.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Chamber hosts candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce is hosting election forums this week. Tuesday’s forum features the candidates running for the Albert Lea Area school district’s school board. There are 11 candidates and voters will elect four. There is a third forum Wednesday evening...
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Comments / 0