Cleveland, OH

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died, new sexual assault lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

 4 days ago
Related
WKYC

Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman gets 18 months in prison for crimes connected to murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND — A woman who faced charges connected to the 2020 murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz will serve more than a year behind bars. Brittany Cremeans, 24, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence in the case. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Judge Michael P. Shaughnessy sentenced the Cleveland resident to 18 months in prison for her crimes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pizza Week returns! Find out how to participate

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report. Cleveland Pizza Week is back, kicking off on Monday, November 7 through November 13. For the whole week, pizza lovers will be able to visit any participating locations and enjoy $8 pizzas. "Each participating Cleveland Pizza...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend

Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business

CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

