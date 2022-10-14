Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died, new sexual assault lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Elyria murder-suicide victims’ names released by police, Student loan forgiveness application open, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 17, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We’ve now learned the names of the victims in an apparent murder-suicide in Elyria. Plus, find out what a man...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch. Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the...
Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
Royals Review
Woman gets 18 months in prison for crimes connected to murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND — A woman who faced charges connected to the 2020 murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz will serve more than a year behind bars. Brittany Cremeans, 24, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence in the case. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Judge Michael P. Shaughnessy sentenced the Cleveland resident to 18 months in prison for her crimes.
Guardians’ loss in Game 4 of ALDS leaves us with a lot of questions: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Game 5 looming in New York, Guardians fans can’t help but wonder what could have been after Cleveland missed an opportunity Sunday to close out the Yankees in an elimination game at Progressive Field. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at some of the...
WKYC
Does Aaron Civale + Bullpen = winning formula for the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5?
Cleveland Guardians skipper, Terry Francona opted for Aaron Civale in a deciding Game 5. Was it the right decision?
Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather
THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
2 men caught cheating in Cleveland walleye fishing tournament charged with crimes, boat seized: 3New Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. In a breaking news update, the two men caught cheating in the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament have been charged...
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
WKYC
Cleveland Pizza Week returns! Find out how to participate
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report. Cleveland Pizza Week is back, kicking off on Monday, November 7 through November 13. For the whole week, pizza lovers will be able to visit any participating locations and enjoy $8 pizzas. "Each participating Cleveland Pizza...
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend
Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints 3 to city's civilian police review board
CLEVELAND — With police reform continuing to be a priority in his administration, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced three appointments to the city's civilian police review board (CPRB). New members Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were sworn in, while current member Kenneth Mountcastle was appointed to a four-year...
42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business
CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspends Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr for multiple behavioral violations
CLEVELAND — Official documents say Judge Pinky Carr "conducted business in a manner benefitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court" and the ways she acted "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court." Now, she has been suspended indefinitely...
Night Ranger performing benefit concert with Cleveland's Contemporary Youth Orchestra
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, November 9th, at the Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square, 80's rock icon and multi-platinum recording artist Night Ranger will be performing in the 2nd annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert benefitting the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. Danny Ripepi, a Northeast Ohio funeral home executive, was...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0