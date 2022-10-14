ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Bank Robbery Suspect Sought In Suburban Philly: Police

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago

An accused bank robber is wanted by police in Delaware County in connection with a stickup on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities say.

The suspect, identified by officials as Robert Joseph Lewis, entered the TD Bank at 2600 MacDade Blvd. at around 2:30 p.m., Glenolden police said. Lewis passed a teller a note demanding cash before fleeing the scene, they added.

Police uploaded images from the bank's surveillance cameras to Facebook on Thursday, asking for the public's aid in identifying the suspected thief. By Friday, Oct. 14, Lewis was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained, authorities said in a follow-up post.

It's not clear how much money — if any — was taken from the bank. The department was not immediately available for comment.

Officials are asking Delaware County locals to keep an eye out for Lewis. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Glenolden Police Department at 610-583-1312 or message them on Facebook .

