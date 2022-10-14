ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver custodian faces 137 counts of voyeurism after police find videos taken in high school bathrooms

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge

Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy