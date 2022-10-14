Vancouver custodian faces 137 counts of voyeurism after police find videos taken in high school bathrooms

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bail for Vancouver, Wash. custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in restrooms in Vancouver Washington, for nearly a decade has had bail set at $500,000. The Columbian reports 38-year-old James Mattson was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court.
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Two students wounded in apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson High School
An apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday near Jefferson High School wounded two students and sent others screaming and scrambling for cover shortly after classes were done for the day. One student reported hearing more than a dozen shots fired outside the school gym along North Commercial Avenue. The students’ injuries are...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
Man indicted for attempted murder, assault for August attack on Hillsboro police officer
A Washington County grand jury last Thursday indicted the 20-year-old man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer in August. Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, who has been held at the Washington County Jail since Friday, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. The...
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge
Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
Vancouver Public Schools employee arrested, charged with 137 counts of voyeurism
An employee at Alki Middle School accused of videotaping female students in the locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
Nakia Creek fire likely sparked by ‘pyrotechnic,’ investigators say
As temperatures fall and humidity rises, fire crews are making “steady progress” on the Nakia Creek fire, which investigators now believe was sparked by people in the area. Clark County fire marshals investigating the now nearly 1,800-acre fire believe it is “most probably” a human-caused situation, Fire Marshal...
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0