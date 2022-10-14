Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Annual scarecrow contest brings Halloween fun to Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monsters, Minions and characters from “The Simpsons” are some of the scarecrows that greet local residents and visitors in downtown Bridgeport this October. Nearly two dozen scarecrows are on display to get motorists ready for Halloween again this year. Associated Businesses of...
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
First Masontown Fall Community Days will be this weekend
MASONTOWN — The Masontown Community Enrichment Association will hold its first Fall Community Days event this weekend. Maria Cogle, founding board member, said she started the association to help the community.
WVNews
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
WVNews
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
WVNews
Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
WVNews
New Kingwood businesses offer homemade sweets, other treats
KINGWOOD — If you need a sweet pick-me-up to go with your morning coffee, Sugar Plum’s Bakery and Cecilia’s Macarons & Sweets have you covered. Located at 104 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Kingwood, (the former Hometown Hot Dogs location) the businesses offer a variety of items from homemade cinnamon rolls to pepperoni rolls, scones to breakfast biscuits, macarons to loaves of bread, cream puffs to cream horns.
WVNews
Roger Britton
KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
WVNews
For the Record
REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
WVNews
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
WVNews
DOH says it's ready for snow
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
WVNews
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race
Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
WVNews
Not a farmer but I support them
I have many favorite events I have covered in Lewis County over the years and one of them is the annual Lewis County Farm Bureau Dinner. The dinner was held Oct. 17 this year, and, as always, the food and company could not be beat. I have never farmed, never...
WVNews
Cheat River Chapter of the DAR gives grave stone cleaning lesson
AURORA — Each October, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) conducts a Day of Service, where each chapter chooses a volunteer project. The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter DAR held a headstone cleaning workshop and worked on historic stones.
WVNews
image0 (4).jpeg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
WVNews
Bowden State Fish Hatchery
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish…
WVNews
Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to consider forming youth sports development committee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will consider creating a committee for youth sports engagement, as well as redirecting small business assistance funds from one business to another, this week. Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the Clarksburg...
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
Mon EMS, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will partner to provide aid throughout Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN — Mountaineer Area Rescue Group and Mon EMS will work hand in hand going forward to get top-tier medical care to patients in Monongalia County. Leaders for both organizations appeared at the Monongalia County Commission meeting on Oct. 12 to announce the partnership.
Comments / 0