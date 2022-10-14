ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
New Kingwood businesses offer homemade sweets, other treats

KINGWOOD — If you need a sweet pick-me-up to go with your morning coffee, Sugar Plum’s Bakery and Cecilia’s Macarons & Sweets have you covered. Located at 104 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Kingwood, (the former Hometown Hot Dogs location) the businesses offer a variety of items from homemade cinnamon rolls to pepperoni rolls, scones to breakfast biscuits, macarons to loaves of bread, cream puffs to cream horns.
Roger Britton

KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
For the Record

REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
DOH says it's ready for snow

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race

Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
Not a farmer but I support them

I have many favorite events I have covered in Lewis County over the years and one of them is the annual Lewis County Farm Bureau Dinner. The dinner was held Oct. 17 this year, and, as always, the food and company could not be beat. I have never farmed, never...
Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
