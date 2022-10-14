Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
AAUW hosts candidate forums in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – Several state and local candidates took part in a forum in Austin Tuesday evening,. The forum hosted by the American Association of University Women held MN House and Senate candidates as well as city council candidates. A variety of topics were discussed including local and...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Chamber hosts candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce is hosting election forums this week. Tuesday’s forum features the candidates running for the Albert Lea Area school district’s school board. There are 11 candidates and voters will elect four. There is a third forum Wednesday evening...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Library Closed on Monday
It’s due to construction crews coming in to remove a skylight in the main entryway. The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day. The library is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 10am.
KAAL-TV
RPT invites the community to participate in “Try Transit Week”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit is holding “Try Transit Week“ from October 17 to 21. It’s a week of activities and different promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time, or to invite past riders to continue to use RPT, and reward regular riders.
KAAL-TV
Minn. State College SE offering free nursing assistant training starting Oct. 24
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State College Southeast is offering free nursing assistant training classes in both Red Wing and Winona starting Monday, October 24. The college says space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The classes will take place on campus and online over a 6-week period.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KAAL-TV
Judge gives Faulk maximum sentence in Mason City shooting death
(ABC 6 News) – 25-year-old Jelani Faulk has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the 2021 Mason City killing of Christopher Tucker. He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge, but Faulk took a plea deal pleading guilty to three lesser charges including voluntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, interference with official acts while displaying a firearm as a habitual offender, and possession of a firearm as a felon.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic marks milestone in construction of new research building
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is celebrating a milestone at the construction site of a new 11-floor research center. The event marks the “topping off” of the anna-maria and Stephen Kellen building — meaning the structure has reached its full height. The latest addition to...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for arson
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for arson of multiple buildings in St. Paul. On May 28, 2020, according to court documents, Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 36, set fire to a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and a 7 Mile Sportswear store, all of which were located on University Ave. in St. Paul.
KAAL-TV
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Grizzlies hockey team lends a helping hand to sisters moving out of their home
(ABC 6 News) – Preparing your house to go on the market can be a tough task, especially alone. But the power of a number of hands is making a move easier for two sisters in Rochester who have had to overcome tough obstacles aside from preparing to sell their house.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester house fire that sent resident to hospital started in kitchen
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer and a neighbor convinced a 74-year-old homeowner to leave his house during a Sunday night fire, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. According to RPD, the fire began in the kitchen and the homeowner attempted to put it out himself. A neighbor...
KAAL-TV
It’s Official Now…
The 2022-2023 is now officially underway! We picked up 0.1″ out at the Rochester International Airport on Friday, Oct. 14. It’s not the earliest measurable snowfall for the area, but not uncommon for October. In fact we’ve seen the first measurable snow on October 14 before! The last time this occurred was for the 2018-2019 season, which resulted in our snowiest season ever on record with 86.8″! Thankfully for us, for now, no more snow is expected over the next 7 days.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
KAAL-TV
Jewelry, check taken in Rochester burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple reported safes rifled through, jewelry and checks missing after a Saturday afternoon burglary. A 70-year-old man and 59-year-old woman told Rochester police they left their home in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue SE at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. When the...
KAAL-TV
Owner treated, released at scene of Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea homeowner was treated and released at the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. According to Albert Lea Fire & Rescue, at approximately 5:50 a.m., fire fighters were dispatched to a house fire located at 411 Commercial St. Upon arrival, fire...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to 41 months after deadly crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend more than three years in jail after a December 2020 dcrash that killed 24-year-old Joharmi Rubio. Matthew Robert Shaver pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide–operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more in September of this year.
Comments / 0