The 2022-2023 is now officially underway! We picked up 0.1″ out at the Rochester International Airport on Friday, Oct. 14. It’s not the earliest measurable snowfall for the area, but not uncommon for October. In fact we’ve seen the first measurable snow on October 14 before! The last time this occurred was for the 2018-2019 season, which resulted in our snowiest season ever on record with 86.8″! Thankfully for us, for now, no more snow is expected over the next 7 days.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO