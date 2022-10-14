Via Christi medical clinic to close in Fort Scott, another will move in

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Ascension Via Christi is closing a clinic in Fort Scott – but another medical clinic plans to step in.

Via Christi announced today that it will close its Family Medicine Clinic as of November 11, 2022. It’s located at 109 S. Main Street.

Once it closes, the Girard Medical Center plans to reopen its practice in that same location.

“Our goal when we established the clinic was to ensure Fort Scott residents’ access to primary care services,” says Drew Talbott, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “This transition of the clinic to a new owner does that, which is in keeping with our overall goal of using our resources to ensure rural Kansans’ continued access to close-to-home care.”

﻿

To receive care at the Fort Scott clinic after Nov. 11, patients will need to call 620-232-0453 to request a transfer of their medical records.

“Our Fort Scott Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department, established almost four years ago when the Fort Scott hospital closed, will continue to provide 24/7 Emergency Care,” says Talbott.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.