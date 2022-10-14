ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Sublime tribute band to perform in Saratoga Springs

By Sara Rizzo
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is set to perform at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on December 28 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The band will be performing with special guests Joe Samba and Brett Wilson.

Badfish formed after the death of Sublime’s lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Brad Nowell in May 1996. The group plays the songs of Sublime, including ‘Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Doin’ Time,” and is named after the song “Badfish.”

Tickets are on sale on the Putnam Place website . A limited number of discounted 4-pack tickets are also available.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

