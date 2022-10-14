Read full article on original website
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pedestrians will now be able to walk further on the riverfront trail. The Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to go into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand the trail and make it more American with Disabilities Act-accessible. The mile-long...
WSFA
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement in Lowndes County has released new information on an hourslong situation that unfolded in Lowndesboro Tuesday morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said they received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m. about a home in the 2400 block of Brinson Place, located along the Alabama River. West said the resident told them there was a home invasion and the intruder was armed.
Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell
The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police. Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St....
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
Greenville Advocate
Arrests Sept. 26 – Oct. 16, 2022
Curtis Lee Henderson, 54 – Resisting Arrest, Assault Second Degree, Menacing-Intimidation Only. Kenneth Earl Williams, 57 – Menacing- Intimidation Only, Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace, Resisting Arrest. Sept. 27. Henry Jerome Powell, 65 – Theft of Property Fourth Degree. Sept. 28. Douglas A Chavers, 30 – Drug Paraphernalia First...
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
alabamanews.net
Delivery Driver Picks Up Drug Charge in Dallas Co.
A Fed-Ex driver picks up a drug charge — while delivering packages in Dallas County. Twenty-nine year old Nidedra Means was pulled over for speeding in Valley Grande. And as the deputy approached the vehicle — he noticed the strong smell of marijuana. Means admitted to having the...
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
WSFA
Autauga County to vote on property tax increase to benefit schools
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County residents will soon cast their votes on whether or not to provide Autauga County Schools with additional funding. Superintendent Tim Tidmore believes his students deserve the very best. “We’ve done real well with what we have, but we feel like we could do even...
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
Opelika Police seeking to identify two suspects in Ulta theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
Prattville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Prattville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
