List of fall and Halloween events on the MS Coast: haunted houses, cemetery tours, more

Some scary and some family activities fill this fall weekend with a bucket full of fun across South Mississippi.

Pick a pumpkin or wander through a maze at one of the many Coast pumpkin patches .

Cemetery tours start this weekend with the annual reenactments at Old Biloxi Cemetery. This year’s presentations on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening will feature Coast music makers.

Ocean Springs is joining the fall tradition Thursday with its first cemetery tour that start with a trolley ride to Evergreen Cemetery.

Here are the highlights of events this weekend:

Friday

Opera Italiana at Holy Family Church, 22342 Evangeline Road, Pass Christian. Soprano Khara Molsbee will perform classical Italian Arias and area high school students also will perform. 7-9 p.m. $30 per person, $55 per couple

Saturday

Arts in the Alley , an indoor/outdoor arts market, plus music at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kingston’s Halloween Jam at 1 p.m. at Bleu Organic, 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Biloxi. For kids age 2-8. Free food, games and candy.

Battle of the Bands Rotary fundraiser, 1-5 p.m. at Dan B. Murphy’s Restaurant and Bar, 109 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Every $1 donated to polio becomes $3 thanks to a 2-to-1 match from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Halloween Carnival at Nativity BVM, 1046 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 2-9 p.m. Games and a costume contest.

Chitlin Circuit Weekend with Deacon John & The Ivories at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St Louis, is a throw-back to the days when legendary Black musicians traveled the South. 7-10 p.m. $30

Weekend events

Oct. 13-23 — Mermaids & Pirates Dive Show , Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Aquarium, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Dive performances and mermaid meet and greet included in aquarium admission: Adults $29.95, children $24.95, seniors $26.95

Oct. 14-16 — Sacred Heart 96th Parish Bazaar , 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D’Iberville. Music, cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. both days, cake walk, silent auction.

Oct. 14-16 — Inkin the Coast tattoo and arts festival at the Coast Coliseum. Friday 1-11 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $20 daily or $45 for weekend pass. Kids under 10 free.

Oct. 14-16 — Mississippi Renaissance Festival at Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Performances, music, kid friendly tournament field, $15 for adults, $8 for kids age 7-16, ages 6 and under free.

Oct. 15-16 — RV, Boat & Outdoor Show at Point Cadet Plaza, 121 Cadet St., Biloxi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission

Oct. 15-16 — Fall Muster at Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis Home and Library, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Re-enactors, battles twice a day. Vendors. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults $12.50, military/seniors $10, children $7.50, children under 6 free

Friday & Saturday thru Oct. 31 — Terror on the Coast , a Hollywood-style haunted house in The Warehouse, 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport. $25 per person, $40 VIP skip the line tickets. 7-11 p.m. Props used in the horror vignettes are from academy award winning TV and movie productions filmed in and around Mississippi and Louisiana. Food court opens at 5 p.m.

Cemetery tours

Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 16 & 18 — Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour , U.S. 90 and 1166 Irish Hill Drive, Biloxi. Sunday 2-4 p.m. Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Free but donations appreciated. “Music-Makers of Biloxi” cemetery tour, a self-guided, continuously performed event. Refreshments. provided

Oct. 20 — Ocean Springs Cemetery Tour . 5:30-8 p.m. The first-time event begins at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., with a CTA trolley ride to Evergreen Cemetery for the re-enactments. Donations accepted. Bring a flashlight.

Oct. 22 — Griffin Cemetery Tour in Moss Point. Tours start every half hour from 9-11:30 a.m. Vendors, raffles

Oct. 27 — Krebs Cemetery Tour at 4602 Fort St., Pascagoula, 5-7:30 p.m. This year’s tour will tell the history of local seafarers and the vessels that made them famous.

Oct. 29 — Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour , 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. 4-6 p.m. Historical society members in period dress portray citizens buried at Cedar Rest. Refreshments and candy for the kids.

Oct 29 — Cemetery Tales at Beauvoir, U.S. 90, Biloxi. 6-9 p.m. $10 for ages 12 and under and $5 for kids age 11 and younger. Movies in the Beauvoir Room, games, candy, consume contest and hayride to Cemetery Tales.

Ongoing — Haunted Bayou Cruise and Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk at Bay St. Louis. Tickets must be purchased in advance at 228-363-9533.

More events for fall and the holidays are listed in the Coastal Mississippi calendar .