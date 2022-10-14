ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRTOB_0iZItxae00

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June .

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of 86-year-old James Mahon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3RII_0iZItxae00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnBMq_0iZItxae00
WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

On June 25, investigators stated officers responded to a crash at Turkey Hill on Main Street in Plymouth around 4:13 p.m.

Once arriving on the scene officers said they saw a red Ford Explorer flipped onto its roof and a man laying unresponsive on the ground.

The man was later identified as Calo and he was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valey Hospital for treatment.

Officers stated they then quickly responded to a man, later identified as Mahon, stuck under the tire of a car on East Main Street. Police said Mahon appeared to be suffering from severe trauma and was bleeding from the mouth when he was transported to Geisinger for treatment.

Mahon was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to court documents, an autopsy report showed the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj54A_0iZItxae00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXiRS_0iZItxae00
Images from the crash in June

This prompted investigators to locate surveillance video of the crash that captured the entire incident.

As stated in the affidavit, the video showed Calo’s car traveling into oncoming traffic nearly hitting an SUV head-on. Carlo then came to stop on a curb and multiple people pulled over and approached his vehicle to get his attention, police stated.

According to investigators, Carlo is seen driving again hitting one car that stopped, then drives up a sidewalk, hitting Mahon’s car, where he is seen trying to get out of the way.

Police say Mahon fell to the ground after being hit by Carlo’s car. Carlo is then seen running over Mahon twice, as stated in court papers.

Police say the video shows Carlo speeding off, traveling across the street where he hits a traffic post flipping his car on the roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQs2c_0iZItxae00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lmjb_0iZItxae00
Images from the crash in June

A blood test by investigators determined Calo was under the influence of fentanyl the day of the incident, police wrote in their report. The report also states Calo was driving with a suspended license and was revived with Naloxone in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

On Friday police arrested Calo at his home in Nanticoke.

Calo is being charged with homicide by a vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Men jailed in Lansford shooting

A Philadelphia man and his son, from Lansford, have been charged in a shooting late Monday night in Lansford. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher in the case against Reinardo Mendez:. At 11:19 p.m. Monday, Nunemacher was called to handle a shooting that had...
LANSFORD, PA
Times Leader

Robbery charge modified to disorderly conduct

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving cigarettes being taken from another person at the Intermodal Bus Terminal in downtown Wilkes-Barre earlier this month. Richard Evans, 57, of Nottingham Street, was initially charged with a felony count of robbery and a summary count of public...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police make multiple arrests in year-long investigation into crack sales

Williamsport, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was charged with two felonies after detectives witnessed him deliver crack to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit. The observations were part of a year-long investigation into a drug enterprise being run out of two homes in Williamsport, investigators said. Four people were charged for several deliveries of crack to confidential informants. Nathaniel Silas Craig-Reeder, Adam Craig, and Latoya Brown were all charged...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Investigating After Multiple Thefts of Packages

WASHINGTONVILLE – State police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from mailboxes in a trailer park in the Washingtonville area of Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred between two and four weeks ago. They say an unidentified female was seen opening several mailboxes and when approached, appeared ‘nervous.’
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Lackawanna County crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy