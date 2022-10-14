Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June .

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of 86-year-old James Mahon.

On June 25, investigators stated officers responded to a crash at Turkey Hill on Main Street in Plymouth around 4:13 p.m.

Once arriving on the scene officers said they saw a red Ford Explorer flipped onto its roof and a man laying unresponsive on the ground.

The man was later identified as Calo and he was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valey Hospital for treatment.

Officers stated they then quickly responded to a man, later identified as Mahon, stuck under the tire of a car on East Main Street. Police said Mahon appeared to be suffering from severe trauma and was bleeding from the mouth when he was transported to Geisinger for treatment.

Mahon was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to court documents, an autopsy report showed the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

Images from the crash in June

This prompted investigators to locate surveillance video of the crash that captured the entire incident.

As stated in the affidavit, the video showed Calo’s car traveling into oncoming traffic nearly hitting an SUV head-on. Carlo then came to stop on a curb and multiple people pulled over and approached his vehicle to get his attention, police stated.

According to investigators, Carlo is seen driving again hitting one car that stopped, then drives up a sidewalk, hitting Mahon’s car, where he is seen trying to get out of the way.

Police say Mahon fell to the ground after being hit by Carlo’s car. Carlo is then seen running over Mahon twice, as stated in court papers.

Police say the video shows Carlo speeding off, traveling across the street where he hits a traffic post flipping his car on the roof.

Images from the crash in June

A blood test by investigators determined Calo was under the influence of fentanyl the day of the incident, police wrote in their report. The report also states Calo was driving with a suspended license and was revived with Naloxone in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

On Friday police arrested Calo at his home in Nanticoke.

Calo is being charged with homicide by a vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.