Greene County played at the Winterset tournament on Saturday to finish the volleyball regular season and Paton-Churdan also was in its regular season finale on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams went 1-2 in matches and 4-5 in sets at Winterset. The format was best two of three and all three went three sets with the Rams losing to the host Huskies 16-21, 21-16, 9-15. Against Webster City, Greene County fell 21-16, 12-21, 9-15, followed by a victory over Red Oak 18-21, 21-16, 15-10. The Rams are 16-10 in matches.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO