Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry
Private graveside service for Iona Thornburg, 100 of Perry, will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carol Ione Smith, 96, of Earlham
Funeral services for Carol Ione Smith 96, of Stuart, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Family will greet friends one hour prior, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Penn Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Merle William Wernimont, 80, of Carroll
Mass of Christian Burial for Merle William Wernimont, age 80, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams lose to OABCIG in Region 3 Volleyball
Greene County hosted OABCIG (Ida Grove) in a Class 3A Region 2 high school volleyball quarterfinal in Jefferson last night with the Falcons winning in four sets. The Rams were up 20-15 in set one, but lost 28-30. Up 20-16 in the second set, Greene County lost 24-26. Set three saw the Rams win 25-20, and they led 13-8 in the fourth set before being out scored 17-5 the rest of the way to fall, 18-25.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams have surprise opponent in Union Knights
Prior to Saturday’s release of the Class 2A first round Iowa high school football playoff pairings, Greene County head coach Caden Duncan knew his team would be playing its first round game in Jefferson on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. What he didn’t know before 10 a.m. Saturday was that the first round opponent would be the Knights of Union High School in La Porte City, south of Waterloo and 137 miles from Jefferson.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Daniels, 74, of Carroll
Funeral services for Gary Daniels, age 74, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Casket bearers will be Gary’s family. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. on Saturday prior to the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Darrell Heuton, 82, of Carroll
Funeral services for Darrell Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale
Funeral services for Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 21st at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be left to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/18/2022)-Boone/Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 2
The Director of Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker finishes the second of our two part series.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board to Handle Several Requests
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies including the community use of school district building, sites and equipment; along with graduation requirements. Under new business, the Board will consider for approval four...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/18/2022)-Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm
Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm talks about early voting, satellite voting locations including Perry and voting on Election Day.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
West Central Valley Athletics Prepares for Postseason Push
This week, the playoff season will start in full for the West Central Valley Wildcats. The Volleyball team will get things started on Wednesday by heading to Des Moines North High School and facing off against the Grand View Christian Thunder in the Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinal. On Thursday...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Postseason volleyball starts tonight
Greene County is at home and Patson-Churdan is on the road for the start of high school postseason volleyball tonight. Greene County hosts OABCIG (Ida Grove) at the the high school gym in Jefferson and the Rockets play in Newell vs. Newell-Fonda. The Rams and Falcons are in Class 3A Region 2 while the Rockets and N-F are assigned to 1A Region 3.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Varsity Football Picks Up Win over Des Moines Lincoln JV
The Perry varsity football players made the most of their one last chance to step on the field Monday night as the Bluejays defeated the junior varsity from Des Moines Lincoln 20-19. The game developed quickly after Lincoln reached out to Perry Sunday night asking the Bluejays to fill in for a cancelled game. Perry suited 17 players for the contest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Regular season over for VB Rams, Rockets
Greene County played at the Winterset tournament on Saturday to finish the volleyball regular season and Paton-Churdan also was in its regular season finale on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams went 1-2 in matches and 4-5 in sets at Winterset. The format was best two of three and all three went three sets with the Rams losing to the host Huskies 16-21, 21-16, 9-15. Against Webster City, Greene County fell 21-16, 12-21, 9-15, followed by a victory over Red Oak 18-21, 21-16, 15-10. The Rams are 16-10 in matches.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 13-16, 2022
Anthony Davis, age 18, 322 South Walnut Ave, Ames, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Theft. Charles Hodges, age 22, 10000 SE 11th St, Grimes, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Isaac Zulu, age 22, 1367 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy,...
